Man flashes teens, jumps in lake, hides under dock to avoid arrest

Clermont, FL - A man was arrested after he exposed himself to two teenage girls and jumped in a Florida lake to avoid arrest.

74-year-old Victor Nieves-Mendez was arrested by Clermont police after he exposed himself to two 13-year-olds before jumping into Lake Minneola and hiding under a boat dock to evade arrest.

According to police, the victims were standing near the water when Nieves-Mendez exposed his genitals to the teens, prompting a call to police.

The witness told Nieves-Mendez they called police, at which point he jumped into the lake.

Police captured the suspect, who told investigators he was stretching nearby and ran when the police were called because he had a previous record of sex offenses.

When asked whether he had exposed himself intentionally, Nieves-Mendez said he was not sure.

He faces a charge of exposure of sexual organs.