NEW CONCORD, Ohio -Celebrate New Concord, the annual summer concert series, announces its 2022 season and 20th anniversary season which will begin Tuesday, June 14. The Cambridge City Band, making its first CNC appearance, will be the opening concert at 7:00 p.m. at Village Park in New Concord. Admission is free. Refreshments will be for sale by the National Trail Ruritan Club, with all proceeds going to the New Concord Food Bank.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO