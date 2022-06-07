ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TX

Jose Navor Rojas-Resendiz, Paula Marie Rojas, 1-year-old girl and a juvenile dead in a crash (Hamilton County, TX)

 5 days ago

Authorities identified 45-year-old Jose Navor Rojas-Resendiz, of Bulverde, and 25-year-old Paula Marie Rojas as the victims who lost their lives following a fiery crash that also killed a 1-year-old girl and a female juvenile on June 2 in Central Texas. Officers actively responded to the area of US 281, around 8 miles north of Hamilton at approximately 2:45 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident [...]

#Traffic Accident
