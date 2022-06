STAMFORD — State money will boost a Stamford conservation group over the finish line in its pursuit to create a 245-acre nature preserve within city limits. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has awarded a $2.25 million grant to the Stamford Land Conservation Trust, according to an announcement from Gov. Ned Lamont. The money will help the trust purchase 64 acres of land the group has spent more than a year negotiating for with the current property owner.

