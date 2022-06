Prime Day deals are on the way. Here's when the likely days are this year, and what deals to expect. Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals are one step closer to your browser this year, as Amazon has recently confirmed the massive sales party will be scheduled for... sometime in July! Unfortunately, that's all the giant retailer has released for now, but to be honest Amazon has only ever released the exact date a couple of weeks before the event itself. But we think we've cracked it, and may have figured out the date already!

SHOPPING ・ 18 DAYS AGO