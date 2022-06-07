ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

DNR Enforcement Guidelines For PFAS Contamination Go Before Judge

By Learfield Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Proposed enforcement guidelines for PFAS contamination go before a Waukesha County Judge today (Tuesday). Those guidelines are being challenged...

WI Protests to Push for Stronger Gun-Safety Laws

Just weeks after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead, Wisconsinites across the state will protest this weekend to demand action on gun safety. The actions are part of the national “March for Our Lives” demonstration, which includes similar events in cities across America.
WISCONSIN STATE
WI Governor Calls Special Session to Attempt Repeal of 1849 Abortion Ban

Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Legislature back to Madison this month to vote on repealing the state’s 1849 abortion ban. The move comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would kick the state’s ban on nearly all abortions into effect for the first time in nearly fifty years.
WISCONSIN STATE
Two Rivers Discusses ATV-UTV Use within The City Limits

The Two Rivers City Council held extensive talks this week on current ordinance prohibiting on using All Terrain and Utility Terrain vehicles on city streets. City Manager Greg Buckley says discussion have occurred over the last several years, but says nothing has changed. “Previous actions have been to leave in effect the prohibition on ATV’s and UTV’s. The Police Chief and myself have recommended against changing the ordinance.”
TWO RIVERS, WI
Milwaukee Stadium Interchange Getting Smaller, Cheaper

The latest design released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that plans for the Milwaukee stadium interchange are getting smaller and cheaper. The design was released Wednesday. It shrinks the footprints of the roads north of American Family Field and it puts Highway 175 at street level on both...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The Green Bay Police Department recently played hero for a stuck doe. Click here to see what happened. – Attention want-to-be thespians, the Capitol Civic Center is offering adult classes this summer. Click here to learn more about their “Second Chance Theater Camp”. – A major event...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Raheim S. Flanagan, 49, Manitowoc, aggravated battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on 7/22/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC ; 9) Perform 100 hours of community service work; 10) Pay restitution of $40,000.00 to Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for one (1) year. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant has 11 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Felician Village and Shoreline Credit Union to Host Classic Car Show

Felician Village and Shoreline Hometown Credit Union will be hosting a classic car show later this month. The show will be held at The Gardens at Felician Village, located at 1700 South 18th Street in Manitowoc from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday June 23rd. There will of course be...
MANITOWOC, WI
Conflict of Interest Could Delay Trial for Accused Child Murderer

A conflict of interest could cause a delay in the trial of a Kaukauna man accused of killing his children. Matthew Beyer has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, who were found dead in their home in February 2020.
Acuity Wins 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics

Just because the school year is over, that doesn’t mean youth and adults alike cannot continue to learn. Lakeshore Technical College has revealed its summer camp schedule, which spans a variety of topics. The first of these camps will be held this coming Monday through Thursday, as children between...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Waukesha County Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Shooting Two Police Officers

A Waukesha County jury has found a man guilty of shooting two police officers in Delafield. The incident happened in the fall of 2020. Nathaniel Benton of Fargo, North Dakota was found guilty of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and illegal possession of a firearm. Officers from...
Two Rivers Foundation Helps Needy Families

An endowment fund for children in the lakeshore area continues to have a major impact on needy families. According to a news release from the Board of Directors for the Helen Gajdys & Lester Reis Endowment, the fund was able to purchase over 1,000 brand new coats over the past 6 years for Salvation Army.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Lester Public Library Receives Donation from Two Rivers Resident

The following article was submitted by the Lester Public Library. If you’ve visited the library lately, you might have noticed a recent influx of art books, from children’s picture books to “how-to” painting guides to a biography of 17th century female Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi. All were purchased with funds from a memorial endowment created by Grace Koprowski Meyer.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Louis Sebastian Kakuk

Louis Sebastian Kakuk, age 91, a resident of the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at this residence. Louis was born on August 16, 1930, in Two Rivers, son of the late Louis A. and Magdalen (Mandek) Kakuk. After his mother died when he was five-years old, his father remarried to his next mother Mary (Yindra) Kakuk. His middle name was derived by him naming himself after his grandfather Sebastian Mandek. Louis had an exceptionally close relationship with his maternal grandparents’ family. Louis served in the United States Army, in Korea, serving from August 1952 until his honorable discharge on July 14, 1954. On July 9, 1955, he was married to the former Jeanette A. Thielbar at Crown Point, IN. Louis was an aircraft mechanic working for Kakuk Aviation, then later he took care of the Manitowoc Company’s aircrafts at the Manitowoc County Airport.
MANITOWOC, WI
John Michael Kohler Arts Center Receives $1 Million Grant from Lenore G. Tawney Foundation

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan has received a $1 million grant from the Lenore G. Tawney Foundation. This money will go toward the establishment of an endowment that will support the new Lenore G. Tawney Fellowship, to be awarded annually to a scholar, writer, curator, or artist to pursue projects using the Arts Center’s Tawney collection as a basis or inspiration for their work.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Holy Family Memorial Maritime Marathon Returns For 10th Year

The 10th Holy Family Memorial Maritime Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday. Race Director Dave Nickels tells Seehafer News that the 26.2 mile race begins and ends at the UW-Green Bay Manitowoc campus, and follows a familiar lakefront path. “We have a lot of people who are repeat performers,” Nickels...
MANITOWOC, WI

