FREDONIA – A Jamestown woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a wallet at a Fredonia Tim Hortons Wednesday. Troopers out of the Fredonia barracks responded to a stolen wallet complaint at the Tim Hortons in the town of Pomfret. The woman who reportedly had her wallet stolen, had mistakenly left it on the counter while having breakfast with her 2-year old son.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO