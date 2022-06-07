Whitmer football future looks bright with young players collecting college offers

A lot has changed in the 21 years Ken Winters has been a coach with the Whitmer football program.

The larger exposure of the high school game in the digital and viral age is expediting the recruiting process. Coaches are acting faster.

As a result, the Panthers have a program first: four non-seniors with Division I college offers.

Class of 2024 linebacker Jasen Kelly and three class of 2025 players — Carter Lowe (offensive line), Brady Ford (quarterback), and Napoleon Jemison (defensive end/linebacker) — have NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision offers on the table.

“Past offers definitely weren’t this early in the process — but the process has changed, too,” Winters said. “Right now the offers get thrown around a lot more than what they did back then.”

The four young prospects have varying degrees of playing experience.

Kelly blossomed into a playmaker for the Panthers’ defense last season, which allowed 18.3 points per game. Kelly flashed his potential by tallying 86 tackles (49 solo), four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and two pass break-ups — nearly under the radar of Winters.

“As we put his tape together at the end of the season for his highlights, man, it was kind of surprising seeing some of the plays he makes,” Winters said.

Kelly, at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, has three-star rating and is the No. 24-ranked recruit in Ohio for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

So far, his interest is piling up. Kelly has offers from Power Five conference schools Iowa State and Kentucky, as well as Bowling Green, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio), and Massachusetts.

Mick Walker, a recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said Kelly is willing to accept high expectations.

“That's why I think he’s picked up a lot of offers,” Walker said.

Ford started one game in 2021 for Whitmer, stepping in to throw for two touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Clay. He appeared in nine games total and completed 8 of 15 passes for 129 yards with the two scores and no interceptions. He also rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Outside of the obvious natural arm talent, Ford has the drive to succeed and reach his potential. Ford announced Jan. 29 on Twitter he received his first D-I offer from Bowling Green.

“He is a perfectionist. That makes him a really intense competitor,” Walker said. “He puts up numbers, he’s a really competitive guy, and I think that, especially in today’s world, is what coaches like to see.”

Winters said Ford could’ve played as a freshman, but starter Kevin Hornbeak never did anything to lose the job.

Now, Ford is putting the work in to take over the starting reins.

“He goes over tape and just learns coverages and different defenses,” Winters said. “He can run the ball. He returned punts for us last year.”

Ford has also worked with private coach Brad Maendler, who has helped young, prospective gunslingers in Ohio since 2008. Maendler considers himself Ford’s “throwing coach,” helping with ball control, power, and spin.

“Brady is going to be that athletic, pro-style quarterback who can really push the ball downfield, who can absolutely hurt you with his legs if he gets the chance,” Maendler said. “He’s not a run-first guy. He just happens to be really fast and athletic. One of the first things you notice is the way the ball snaps off his hand.”

Maendler said Ford has the ability to make touch passes at each level.

“Arm strength is never No. 1, but they do need it to be able to make those throws,” Maendler said.

Supporting Ford’s blindside next season will be Lowe – already 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds as a freshman.

Winters said Lowe came to the team having not played football before. Lowe’s adaption has come quickly, given the natural athleticism as a three-sport athlete. Lowe also plays basketball and is a thrower on the track and field team.

Winters said Lowe caught the eye of college coaches after Lowe tweeted video of one of his dunks in practice in December.

“Once that got posted, people were nosing around about him,” Winters said. “He’s a projected starter and hopefully will be part of a pretty good offensive line.”

Lowe has offers from Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Massachusetts, Toledo, Kentucky, and Central Michigan. This past weekend, he was named MVP at a University of Michigan camp.

As the saying goes, Division I size can’t be taught. Walker said being a multi-sport participant only adds to Lowe’s value as an athlete and competitor.

“It shows he’s already doing what he is without fully dedicating his life to football,” Walker said. “There’s a ceiling to grow there.”

Jemison (6-2, 180) was the most recent addition to the list, garnering his first two offers from Kentucky and Massachusetts in mid-May. He appeared in five games last season, finishing with nine tackles (two for loss) and one sack.

Winters likes to take his kids to camps in the summer to promote his players and has help from his assistant coaches in getting their names out to colleges.

But it all goes back to taking their academics to the next level.

“The most important thing is educating that football is great, going to help you get through school,” Winters said. “But it’s really that degree that’s going to set you up for the rest of your life.”