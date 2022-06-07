Line Dancing with Ann Askew
Anniston, AL – Each Monday you can join the Carvery Community Center for Line Dancing. Line Dancing with Ann Askew from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm. Entry fee $2. For more information call the community center at 256-231-7630 .
