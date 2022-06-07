ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

No Room for Error

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

Oxford, AL – Monsters commit five errors in first three innings, get run-ruled for second time in three games and no-hit for first time in franchise history

Monday’s SBL scores
Atlanta Blues 14, Alpharetta 0
Brookhaven 3, Atlanta Crackers 2
Gainesville 4, Columbus 3
Gwinnett 11, Choccolocco 0

By Al Muskewitz


Just when it looked like the Choccolocco Monsters had taken a step forward, they went on the road to face a new opponent for the first time and took a step back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXgsy_0g33Evzw00

The Monsters, coming off their first win in franchise history, made five errors in the first three innings, were run-ruled for the second time in their first three games and no-hit for the first time in franchise history in an 11-0 loss to the Gwinnett Astros Monday night.

Astros pitchers Cade Mitchell and Max Luke combined for 12 strikeouts and allowed the Monsters only four base runners – Tyler Waugh’s leadoff walk in the second and three walks by Luke in the seventh.

The Monsters hit only one ball to the outfield. Their best hope for a hit came in the seventh when Brant Deerman hit a ball through the infield that second baseman Ethan Roberts gloved and threw over for the out. They did get three runners in scoring position and loaded the bases in the seventh, but couldn’t get them home.

“It was kind of hard to figure out because some of that stuff is just baseball whether you’re playing wiffle ball in the backyard or you’re playing in the College World Series,” Monsters manager Steve Gillispie said. “We dropped two pitcher-fielding plays at first base, we didn’t want to go get fly balls in the outfield, we threw a couple balls away.

“They had 11 runs on eight hits; anytime you get more runs than hits something has gone wrong. Five errors, that’s mistake that’s hard to overcome and we had about five mistakes in the first eight hitters of the game and that was the ballgame and we just were deflated.

“I don’t believe it’s anything that practice yesterday could have fixed or prevented. We just came out with a lukewarm approach. The dial wasn’t turned up on the volume of the game.”

Life would be so much easier for the Monsters if they could ever get out of the first inning unscathed.

The Monsters fell behind in the first inning for the fifth time in their seven games and exhibitions. They’ve given up eight runs in the first inning of their last four. They did rally in one of the games for their first official win as a franchise last time out.

They’re simply giving teams too many extra runners. At first, their starting pitchers were issuing too many walks. Monday night, starter Nate Shipley strong enough, but the defense let them down. The five errors led to six unearned runs and a 9-0 deficit.

“Just from a pure baseball standpoint, if you’re going to give up a crooked number, you want to do it in the first couple innings because you’ve got a chance to manufacture and come back and chip away at it,” Gillispie said. “This has happened a couple times and familiarity will take you one way or another.

“We’ve had both outcomes. We’ve fallen behind and been run-ruled, we’ve fallen behind, come back and won a ballgame. What my job is now with my coaches is to make sure that familiarity doesn’t deflate the energy. You try to remember your past successes. Winners remember their past successes, teams that lose or individuals that struggle, they remember their past failures and both are self-fulfilling.”

The teams play each other again here Wednesday. [*** read more ]

Choccolocco       000 000  0 –   0   0   5
Gwinnett            324 002 x  –  11  8   0
WP: Cade Mitchell. LP: Nate Shipley. 3B: Preston Welchel (G).

Sunbelt Baseball League standings

EAST DIVISION W L PCT. GB
Waleska Wild Things 3 1 .750
Gainesville GolDiggers 2 2 .500 1
Alpharetta Aviators 2 3 .400 1.5
CENTRAL DIVISION
Atlanta Crackers 3 2 .600
Brookhaven Bucks 2 2 .500 0.5
Atlanta Blues 2 3 .400 1
WEST DIVISION
Gwinnett Astros 2 1 .667
Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots 1 2 .333 1
Choccolocco Monsters 1 2 .333 1

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Just Lettin’ It Fly

Anniston, AL – In as an alternate, Hughston takes mental clutter out of his game, joins LeCroy in making the cut in State Am By Al Muskewitz The hardest part about playing golf they say is not trying to stripe a 300-yard drive down a tight fairway, it’s mastering the six inches between a player’s ears. […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

The Band Parris at The Place Downtown in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – Friday, June 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm The Band Parris will be live at The Place Downtown. The Place Downtown stated, “They are very excited to announce The Band Parris will be performing at The Place Downtown on June 16. Y’all be sure to make plans to be there, it’s gonna be an awesome time in downtown Piedmont. Tickets are onsite on Freshtix.com. See y’all there.” The Place Downtown is an outdoor venue in downtown Piedmont, Alabama. This venue is located in an old renovated historical building on Ladiga Street.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hypertufa Class in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 9:00 am a limited number can build their own Hypertufa plant pot. Make lightweight and durable planters from a mixture of peat moss, perlite, Portland cement, and water. The 1st 10 people to register will be able to attend and join us for a fun class learning how […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Next Chapter

Jacksonville, AL – Phillips announces on social media he’s leaving Jacksonville after one season for Link Academy in Missouri to prep him for Tennessee. Cade Phillips talked in his Tennessee commitment announcement about the possibility of leaving Jacksonville for a high-powered prep basketball program that could elevate his game and get him ready for the next level.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Sports
Calhoun Journal

Father’s Day BASH

Oxford, AL – Saturday, June 18, 2022 starting at 7:00 am will be a Father’s Day Bash! Event by USA Softball of Alabama. These are 8 and up tournaments and the cost is $125. *Multiple location (Oxford, AL and Ft. McClellan)
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Third Friday on the Square in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6:00 pm t0 9:00 pm the city of Jacksonville will host a free vent on the square. Join them on Public Square for a free screening of an “enchanting” computer-animated movie from 2021 (we’re not allowed to say the name – you might even say we don’t talk […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Teen Free Friday Flicks in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Friday, June 17th is the next Teen Friday Flicks at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. This event is held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm each Friday. TEENS! Come join the library for the FREE Friday Flicks. Enjoy some popcorn or bring a sack lunch to enjoy. To see a list of what movies will be playing, please head on over to publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Raise a Glass in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Choccolocco Monsters will offer fans of the proper age the opportunity to enjoy a beer or cocktail during games perhaps as soon as Friday. Baseball fans who’d like to enjoy a cold one or two with their hot dog while taking in a Choccolocco Monsters game won’t have long to wait.
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbelt Baseball League#College World Series#Sbl#The Choccolocco Monsters#Gwinnett Astros
Calhoun Journal

Todd Key’s JUGGLE-PALOOZA in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, June 17th, is Juggle-palooza at the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Come at 2:00pm for this fun and free event. Todd Key’s Flying Debris Extravaganza Juggle- Palooza! No admittance to this program after 2:15pm or when the room reaches capacity. Please consider limiting the number of adults in your group so no children are turned […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Adult Arts and Crafts in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Come wade into some arts and crafts fun on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4:00 pm. This event is hosted by the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Adults can join in to decorate a picture frame with seashells! The frame will hold a 4×6 photograph and all supplies will be provided! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
Calhoun Journal

Third Thursday: Black and Blue Berries & Other Small Fruits in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 16, 2022 will be a program on Black and Blue Berries & Other Small Fruits. This program is hosted by the Anniston Museums and Gardens at 12:00 pm. Join them this June for a special program featuring Jason Powell from Petals From The Past! Petals From The Past is managed by Jason and Shelley Powell, horticulturalists, whose skills complement each other. Jason has a master’s degree in horticulture from Texas A&M University and Shelley has a BS in Horticulture from Texas A&M. Since starting Petals From The Past in 1994, they have applied contemporary techniques in growing the finest old-garden plants along with new varieties. Third Thursday programs are $5 per registrant and free for Anniston Museums and Gardens members. Pre-register online at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Calhoun Journal

JSU to Host GASP Summer Camps

Jacksonville, AL – June 19th – June 24th will be the dates for GASP- Gamecock Arts Summer Program hosted by Jacksonville State University. If you are looking for a creative summer camp this is the answer! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join other creative high school students in one of the six summer camp options! This year’s camps include visual Arts, acting, and creative Writing. The 2022 GASP camps will have residential and non- residential options. What is GASP? The Gamecock Arts Summer Program (GASP) is an opportunity for high school students aged 14-18 to experience college-level art and performance activities. This program is geared towards talented students who are serious about furthering their Arts and Humanities Education. The classes and workshops will be taught by faculty and graduate students of the Art & Design, Film & Theatre, Music, and English departments. In addition to participating in workshops, performances, and art shows, the students will also have recreational time on campus, as well as dining at the Jack Hopper Dining Hall or TMB.
Calhoun Journal

Petting Zoo in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a petting zoo. Join them in the parking lot as Tickled Pink introduces several animals to kick off the Library Children’s Department’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program! After a short informational session, visitors will get to pet the animals. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

FunnyMaine Live in Anniston

Aniston, AL – On Sunday, June 19, 2022 Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson will be live in Anniston at the HAPPY HOUR COMEDY CLUB starting at 7:00pm! Comedian FunnyMaine is bringing live comedy to several cities in his home state, and Anniston is on the list! Be sure to bring your family, friends or date out to enjoy some clean comedy from […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Third Thursday Plant Sale in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm the Longleaf Botanical Gardens’ Greenhouses will host a Plant Sale. Third Thursday is Plant Sale day! Support the growth of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens and your gardening green thumb by purchasing plants! They have a variety of trees, shrubs, natives, tropicals, and more! Plant Sales are at the LBG Greenhouses from 10:00am – 5:00pm.
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Commission Meeting 6/9/2022

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Commission Meeting. Elected Official/Department Head Comments – No Comments. 94 Bailey Street, Anniston – Minniefield, Mattie. 219 Hughes Street, Anniston – House of Prayer Ministry Inc.
Calhoun Journal

Ride for Education

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 18th there will be a ride for education at starting at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. This event is hosted by  Hooligan Harley-Davidson and Orange Kings. All donations will go a school supply drive. Registration is at 12:00 pm and kick stands go up at 2:00 pm. The cost for bikes is […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Defensive Carry Course in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This course will be held by Focused Fire Training and held at the Hampton Inn by Hilton. Do you plan on exercising your right to carry a weapon for self-defense? Do you want to better understand the weapons carry and self-defense laws of Alabama? What about how to properly and safely carry a weapon on your person? If so, this is the course for you!! In this class, subjects to be covered are:
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Junk Boats in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 teens can come out to the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The question the library is asking is teens, can you make a boat that floats? Come to make a boat out of junk. Participants put the boat to the test afterward. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy