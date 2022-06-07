Hillsdale's Dalton, Morgan earn Division IV All-Ohio honors from OHSFSCA

Hillsdale's Belle Dalton and Taylor Morgan led the Falcons to a regional championship as two of the best players in Ohio.

When the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its Division IV All-Ohio teams, they were solidified as two of the best, without a doubt.

Dalton earned second-team All-Ohio honors while Morgan was honorable mention for their 2022 seasons.

Here is the complete list of Division IV All-Ohio softball teams.

Division IV All-Ohio Softball

First Team

Addison Stem, Fairfield Christian; Keaura Shilling, Danville; Emma Gilkerson, Strasberg; Masy Baker, Conotton Valley; Olivia Kidd, Mogadore; Emma Gates, Mathews; Shea Harper, Hopewell-Loudon; Bailey Sheets, Mohawk; Lana Baker, Hilltop; Selah Moyer, Tiffin Calvert; Isabelle Beidelschies, Hopewell Loudon; Jenna Bloomfield, Gibsonburg; Gwen Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Kaitlen Bush, Belpre; Jacy Gerhart, Portsmouth Clay; Austy Miller, Bradford; Addie DeLong, Mechanicsburg; Makena Hoying, Russia

Second Team

Baylee Mirgon, Berne Union; Kinlee Banjoff, Newark Catholic; Amelia Spindell, Strasburg; Madi Mumaw, Caldwell; Belle Dalton, Hillsdale; Hunter Bengala, Badger; Kam Utendorf, Columbus Grove; Madison Louth, Parkway; Addi Inskeep, Minster; Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview; Abbi Poths, Monroeville; Astiana Coppes, Antwerp; Cara Taylor, Waterford; Marisa Moore, Peebles; Bri Claxon, South Webster; Riley Hammonds, Russia; Nylani Beireis, Bradford; Nigella Reck, Covington

Honorable Mention

Maddy Cotsamire, East Knox; McKenzie Kennedy, Grove City Christian; Karley Ingle, Newcomerstown; Ellie Bower, Conotton Valley; Taylor Morgan, Hillsdale; Jaylyn Mullenax, Bristol; Makayla Jackman, Lincolnview; Kaitlin Slade, Wayne Trace; Katie Dryfuse, New Riegel; Holly Jermeay, Hilltop; Eliza Brickner, Danbury Lakeside; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley; Kari Carney, Waterford; Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie; Jasalyn Sartin, Mechanicsburg; Taylor Lewis, Southeastern

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Hillsdale's Dalton, Morgan earn Division IV All-Ohio honors from OHSFSCA