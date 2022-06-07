Division I All-Ohio baseball teams announced by OHSBCA
The Division I All-Ohio baseball teams were announced by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Division I First Team All-Ohio
Max Tramontana, Moeller; Hunter Richardson, Butler; John Allen, Wadsworth; Tommy Harrison, St. Edward; Mason Eckelman, Walsh Jesuit; Sawyer Solitaria, St. Ignatius; Blake Bowen, Wooster; Henry Kaczmar, Walsh Jesuit; Gus Gregory, Strongsville; Connor Walendzak, Perrysburg; Mason Stoldt, Dover; Nathan Holycross, Olentangy; Josiah Nelson, Middletown; Ryan Weber, Aurora; Brenden Garula, Mason; Blaine Wynk, Miamisburg.
Division I Second Team All-Ohio
Noah Samol, Mason; Layton O’Rourke, Lancaster; Colton Hartman, Lebanon; Cole Cahill, Olentangy Orange; Joey Helms, Canal Winchester; Mitchell Szymczak, Strongsville; Brennan Green, Delaware Hayes; Ryan Jackson, Bowling Green; Christian Behrens, Bowsher; Austin Sizemore, Olentangy; Mason Oñate, Olentangy Liberty; Brodey Acres, Sylvania Northview; Matt Wolfe, Olentangy Orange; Nic Bruder, Centerville; Kuyper Lashutka, Upper Arlington; Zade Fussleman, Canal Winchester; Sean McCray, Beavercreek; Eli Henderson, New Albany; Dominic Poltrone, Avon Lake; Keegan Holstrom, Grove City; Kyle Kohler, Pickerington North.
Division I Honorable Mention All-Ohio
Caden Robinson, New Albany; Matt Graveline, Centerville; Luke Vaughn, Elder; Nate Earley, Moeller; Tyler Kosco, Lorain; Michael Meyer, Dublin Coffman; Anthony Paskell, St. Ignatius; Noah Prewitt, Talawanda; Reggie Bussey, Twinsburg; Dennis Ritlinger-Nirider, Grove City; Anthony Erdington, Princeton; Nicholas Vardavas, Hoover.
Division I All-Ohio Baseball Player of the Year: Brenden Garula, Mason High School.
Division I All-Ohio Baseball Coach of the Year: Chris Kaczmar, Walsh Jesuit High School.
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal
