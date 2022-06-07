ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hot Girl Summer, Activated: Lori Harvey Deletes All Evidence Of Michael B. Jordan Relationship From Her Instagram

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

Despite reports of an amicable split between Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, steps have already been taken to wipe the romance from the latter’s social media pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0QYj_0g33EJtg00
Source: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Following confirmation of their breakup from PEOPLE, and then Lori’s father Steve Harvey, the 25-year-old model has deleted all traces of the Creed star from her Instagram page. Plus, the pair have both unfollowed one another on the platform.

While Jordan no longer follows his ex-girlfriend, he still has pictures of her up on his page, including flicks of them as they attended Vanity Fair‘s Oscars After-Party, where they made their red carpet couple debut back in March. He also has a photo of Harvey posing by herself from the month prior, which he simply captioned, “I love her.”

The Reason For Their Split

As for why these two decided to call it quits, it seems like the Black Panther star–who is 10 years Harvey’s senior–was looking to get more serious…which simply wasn’t on Lori’s agenda.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” a source told PEOPLE. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Another insider told the publication that Harvey “wasn’t ready to commit” and she and Jordan “realized that they weren’t on the same page” while they “were making plans for their future.”

“She is very focused on her career,” the source added. “She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

Comments / 11

Ernest Lorenzo Bell
5d ago

Michael needs to be gone. this is best for him. she is not serious about anything but getting as much attention as possible.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Shine My Crown

LisaRaye Believes Lori Harvey-Michael B. Jordan Split Was Partly Down to Him Missing His Ex

LisaRaye McCoy is not buying into reports suggesting that Lori Harvey broke up with Michael B. Jordan because she wasn't ready to commit. "When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that's what you're looking for, but I will say that she's young still. 'I, too, was looking forward to them making it because I thought, 'Oh, you know what? She's been looking for something' o keep on her arm, She's able to have a relationship with that is meaningful and is successful'—because we know that the girl wants to keep somebod' who is going to be newsworthy. She ain't no joke," the actress said on FOX Soul's" Cocktails With Queens."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lori Harvey ripped by fans after posting her weight-loss strategy (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey is being pummeled with hate on social media after she published her stringent weight-loss diet that many fans called unhealthy, fake and unsafe. The stepdaughter of legendary comedian Steve Harvey normally doesn’t say much on social media, and this may make the 25-year-old Instagram star retreat even further from the public. That’s because many fans begged Harvey to reveal her successful weight-loss and workout strategy that enabled her to lose weight quickly. Yet, after Lori Harvey obliged her followers on TikTok by revealing her strict regimen, she was trounced on Twitter.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity Fair
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

Watch: Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones. On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy