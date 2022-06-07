Big G & The Tradewinds Playing at Starlight Theatre

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center (WBNC) will be hosting a celebration at The Bluff with guests 21 and up! The event will be held Saturday, June 25th, from 6:00-9:00 pm. Music, Beer,. and a Good Ole’ Time! Special thanks to our presenting sponsor...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis is the 2nd largest zoo in New Mexico. More than 140 acres of park land, animals, and fun. Damian Lechner is now the Director of the zoo, and plans to make a number of improvements in the future.
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Comments / 0