His comments were made during an interview with Yahoo Finance on Thursday. Here are a few highlights from what Hoskinson said during this interview:. “We started working on Cardano back in 2015, and the initial launch was in 2017, and we’ve been steadily as an ecosystem doing updates, and we’ve gotten from a static confederated system to a dynamic and decentralised system, and the latest updates are all about scalability… And that’s what we’re down here in Consensus talking about, and it’s pretty remarkable to see growth gone from just a few users to over three million. There’s over five million assets issued on the ecosystem, and a thousand DApps under construction. So, we definitely need the new tech to scale to those demands.“

