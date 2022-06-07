Damon Priddy Celebrates 100 Years of State Farm

Gas prices are still setting records in Springfield and across the state, but there are signs that the steady increase in prices is starting to slow down. Saturday’s average price for regular unleaded in Springfield was $5.27 a gallon… up less than a penny from the day before, but still a new all-time high. Prices are up more than 20 cents a gallon from a week ago… and more than 75 cents a gallon from one month ago.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO