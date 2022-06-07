Damon Priddy Celebrates 100 Years of State Farm

One traditional feature will be missing from this year’s Illinois State Fair. The annual truck and tractor pulls will not be held at the fair this year. The events are usually slated for the multi-purpose arena, but fair officials say that facility will be closed all summer while undergoing extensive repairs.
The City of Springfield is preparing cooling centers for people who don’t have access to home air conditioning during this week’s scorching temperatures. With highs forecast in the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday, the city offers some of its own facilities… like Lincoln Library… to use as a place to get out of the heat and cool down.
Fresh off a new poll that shows him with a sizable lead over his closest rival, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is set to embark on a 14-day bus tour that he says will either take him or his running mate Stephanie Trussell to all 102 counties in Illinois.
As part of the process for Springfield Police to attain formal accreditation, public comment is being accepted on people’s experiences with the police department. Accreditation assessment representatives will accept phone calls from the public for one hour Monday afternoon from 4 to 5pm. You can call to speak with a representative at 217-652-9509. Calls are limited to five minutes, but SPD says comments will be fully considered and forwarded to Chief Ken Scarlette.
No foul play suspected in worker’s foundry death. Company officials have confirmed a Caterpillar worker was killed in an accident at the company’s foundry in Illinois. The Peoria Journal Star reported 39-year-old Steven Dierkes died June 2 after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton facility. The coroner reported that Dierkes died instantly and no foul play was suspected.
Gas prices are still setting records in Springfield and across the state, but there are signs that the steady increase in prices is starting to slow down. Saturday’s average price for regular unleaded in Springfield was $5.27 a gallon… up less than a penny from the day before, but still a new all-time high. Prices are up more than 20 cents a gallon from a week ago… and more than 75 cents a gallon from one month ago.
Sangamon County remains at a high level of COVID transmission, and several surrounding counties are also under that status. The recent increase in the rate of new infections locally has pushed Sangamon County past 60,000 total confirmed COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. Nearby counties that are also listed in the “high” transmission category include Menard, Logan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Mason, and Cass.
A Springfield man has been found guilty on all counts in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a teenager. DeMarco Jones is the second of three defendants to be tried in the killing of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. She was fatally shot as she sat in a car with a three-year-old and several other people in a parking lot on West Washington Street. Jones will be sentenced in August.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has directed Springfield police to begin moving panhandlers off of medians… even though there has still been no movement on an ordinance to codify the rules about approaching vehicles and asking for money at busy intersections. That ordinance has been on hold for weeks because...
Springfield police say they’re already seeing some results from their deployment of license plate reader cameras. Around 30 of a total planned 85 cameras are installed and functioning around the city, to help police locate vehicles suspected of involvement in shootings or other crimes. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says...
A Springfield man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for a 2017 murder. Kortez Brown-Joiner was 24 years old when he shot and killed 26-year-old John Laprice Morgan in the 100 block of West Lake Shore Drive in July 2017. Brown-Joiner pleaded guilty earlier this year, and the 38-year sentence was handed down Thursday.
Comments / 0