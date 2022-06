Normally every VALORANT Episode comes with at least two Agents and one new map. Episode 4 was the first one to not bring any new maps or even any game modes. Now there was hope that VALORANT Episode 5 Act 1 would bring with it a new map. According to a leaker, not only will there be a new map soon but the codename for it has been revealed. Here is more about VALORANT Map Pitt.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO