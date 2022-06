PILLSBURY, ND (KFGO) – A Finley man died after striking a semi head-on with his motorcycle Friday night. The accident happened about 2 miles southwest of Pillsbury on highway 26 just before 8. The motorcycle was heading eastbound when it lost control and slid into the westbound lane striking the truck. On impact, the motorcycle driver was ejected while the truck, with the bike dragging underneath, ended up in a ditch before being engulfed in flames.

FINLEY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO