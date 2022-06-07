Gas Prices Increase Further; Tax Cap no Relief

Besides the obvious of just not driving, or buying a horse there are helpful ways to help you save money on gas. Currently, the average price of a gallon of gas in Cortland County is $5.00 with diesel being $6.31 a gallon. “After being stuck at home during the COVID-19...
The Cortland County Highway Department is letting drivers know that Cold Brook road will be closed beginning on Monday, June 13th from 7am to 3:30pm for a culvert replacement. The closure will be between Hewitt road and Allen Gay road (Onondaga County). The road work will not affect the evening hours.
Yes, construction can be a hassle, but the City of Cortland continues to maintain open communication and direction of what is going on throughout the downtown area. One lane traffic is expected to take place on main street between Groton Ave. and Central Ave. Detours will be in place and all businesses will still be accessible.
Today and tomorrow (June 11-12) the Annual St. Anthony’s Festival is taking place in front of St. Anthony’s Church. This festival, held annually since 1905 features home cooked traditional Italian meals, games, and some of the area’s best music acts! The first in-person St. Anthony’s Festival since the pandemic, X101’s Matt Brooks sat down with Mindy Gardener for a preview of the event for this edition of Meet Cortland County. Check out the full interview below.
Acting Police Chief of the Ithaca Police Department John Joly has announced the release of the IPD Community Dashboard. Members of the public are encouraged to use the interactive dashboard to gain a better understanding of the types and volume of calls that the police department responds to. The dashboard...
During the month of June the Cortland County Health Department is reminding you that it is National Men’s Health Month. In 2019, cancer was the second leading cause of death for men in Cortland County. The Health Department is providing tips to help lower the risk of Cancer. They...
The Village of Homer Fire Department Chief and Homer Central Schools Principal Doug VanEtten joined X101’s Collin Jones for Happenin’ in Homer yesterday. Doug previewed the Fireman Field Days Parade that is going on tonight (June 10th). The lineup for the parade starts at 5pm at the Homer...
