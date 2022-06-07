ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things fans are convinced a season 4 character is harbouring a dark secret

By Ariana Baio
 5 days ago

*This article contains spoilers for season 4 of Stranger Things. *

Fans of hit Netflix show Stranger Things are convinced a secondary character is harbouring a dark secret related to this season's main villain Vecna.

Using clues given throughout episodes one through seven, fans believe the kid's high school guidance counselor, Ms. Kelly (Regina Ting Chen), is working in cahoots with Vecna to pass information about vulnerable kids for the demonic being to take.

Throughout the season, the gang realizes that many of the characters being taken and killed by Vecna are those who had problems in their personal life, including Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

The cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), the geek Fred Benson (Logan Riley Bruner), and the jock Patrick McKinney (Myles Truitt) all experienced problems, making them easily manipulated.

Chrissy, Fred, and Max also spoke to Ms. Kelly about their personal life issues before being possessed by Vecna.

One TikTok user, ladybug5489 , posted a video noting the motif of clocks and Ms. Kelly's necklace, which appears to be a clock and a key.

@ladybug5489

SPOILERS FOR SEASON FOUR #strangerthingstheory

The TikToker also pointed out that during the scene where Ms. Kelly is speaking to Max a clock can be heard ticking in the background.

Commenter indulged in the theory, agreeing that there is something strange about the guidance counselor at Hawkins High School.

"Also, she's trying to get something out of max... all the students who talk to her experience the same stuff..." one commenter wrote.

"And she has direct relationships with the people who got murdered," another person pointed out.

"And she knew the students were having the same symptoms and everything," one more said.

Fans have been throwing out theories left and right eagerly anticipating the release of the final two episodes on July 1. The introduction of Ms. Kelly as Vecna's partner-in-crime is just one of many.

Some fans have theorized that a main character will die this season. Others have even spotted a plot hole in the newest season which they believe could be part of another theory regarding Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) backstory.

