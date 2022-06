We're all dealing with a lot right now — coming out of a pandemic, facing inflation, rising gas prices, and dealing with horrific tragedies that seem overwhelming at times. We could all use a restart. Summer is here and it's a break we all need after a tough couple of school years. But some families are feeling the pressure of having to do something big and the increased demand and gas prices are impacting what we may have once considered an affordable family vacation.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO