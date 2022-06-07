ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Barricaded suspect in custody after 14 hours in Sacramento home

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in custody after barricading themselves in their Sacramento home for about 14 hours...

www.kcra.com

KCRA.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing at Roseville's Sunsplash, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a water park in Roseville Saturday night, authorities said. The assault happened at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash around 7 p.m., the Roseville Police Department said. The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting On Florin Road In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night. Sacramento police say, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found one man who had suffered a non-life-threatening injury. That man was then rushed to the hospital. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

10-year-old girl found hours later in Fairfield, police say

Fairfield police found a 10-year-old who went missing on Friday afternoon. Analeah Potter had gone missing in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue around 12:30 p.m. She was found around 3:40 p.m., police said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Olive Fire burns 12 acres along Stanislaus River in Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters on the ground and in the air were able to contain the Olive Fire that burned along the Stanislaus River in East Oakdale on Saturday, authorities said. The fire burned about 12 acres just north of Highway 108 near the intersection of Olive Avenue...
OAKDALE, CA
#Police#Swat
KTVU FOX 2

Two men killed in Oakland within in hour

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two homicides that occurred within an hour of each other. The first death was reported just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard after being alerted to gunfire by ShotSpotter technology, police said. When they got there, a...
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Sheriff Searching For Man After Trailhead Vehicle Burglaries

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a pair of vehicle burglaries at a Placer County trailhead. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on June 4, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., at the Martin Valley Trailhead Parking Lot, the suspect may have used a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to shoot out a car window. The suspect then appears to have traveled to Truckee, where the victim’s stolen credit cards were used. He is described as a white-bearded man with short brown hair, possibly in his 30s, six feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded hacked, gray baseball hat, black T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses. Anyone with information is asked to call Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station Investigations Unit at (530) 581-6320, option 7.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Jose man arrested in May slaying near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A 23-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in the May 17 fatal shooting near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course. San Jose police said Carlos Espinoza was being held in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Carlos David Tovar.The incident began in the evening hours. Officers responded to the area of South King Road and Hermocilla Way to investigate a call of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Even though officers provided life-saving measures, Tovar died of his injuries.During the investigation, detectives developed evidence that Espinoza was a suspect in the case. On June 3, officers took Espinoza into custody.A motive of the shooting has not been released. It was San José's 11th homicide of the year.Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Van den Broeck #3829 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3272@sanjoseca.gov
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Nab Burglary Suspect at Buffalo Wild Wings

The Brentwood Police announced the arrest of a suspect who tripped an alarm at Buffalo Wild Wings last Thursday where they took 32-year-old Jose Martinez of Antioch into custody. Police said a quick check found that Mr. Martinez had two outstanding warrants for burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property. In...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KCRA.com

Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire in Loma Rica

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire crews are working to contain a vegetation fire burning in Loma Rica in Yuba County on Saturday. Authorities said fire crews have a "pretty good ring around the fire" that has burned about 80 acres. The fire has been named the Brandie Fire....
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Woman found shot inside vehicle after crash in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle. On Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting victim after the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash along on the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Man arrested for child molestation in Auburn

The Auburn Police Department reported Tuesday a man was arrested on June 7 on suspicion of child molestation. APD reported it was notified of an incident involving a adult male and two children on June 5. Patrol officers and detectives determined during their investigation Keith Richard Jones, 65, invited two children, ages 7 and 9, into his home on the 100 block of Marvin Way.
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

Controversial sheriff likely to stay on

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston is prevailing over challenger Benjamin Therriault, according to preliminary election returns. 60.9% of voters in the East Bay county chose Livingston over 39.0% who chose Therriault. The race marks the first time Livingston has been opposed running for the position since 2011, amid concerns […]
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police identify homicide victim, announce arrest in case

Richmond police have identified the woman found deceased at a city intersection on Sunday as 59-year-old Shelia Green, and have also announced an arrest in the homicide case. Police received calls at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday about the body of a woman found at the corner of 24th Street and Esmond Avenue. Green, a Richmond resident, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. Richmond police initially ruled her death as suspicious, noting at the time that Green had suffered from unknown injuries, police said.
RICHMOND, CA

