Tropics watch: All is quiet in Atlantic basin. Forecasters monitoring several tropical waves

By Cheryl McCloud, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
And then there were none.

Although the National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, no tropical cyclones are expected over the next five days, according to the latest advisory.

Tropical Storm Alex finally weakened over the Central Atlantic Monday afternoon, finishing a long path that actually started in the eastern Pacific.

Born out of the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, the system crossed Mexico, becoming Potential Tropical Cyclone One before dropping torrential rainfall as it passed over Florida.

A "potential tropical cyclone" is a disturbance that isn't yet a tropical cyclone but which could bring tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours.

Your guide to preparing for the 2022 hurricane season in Florida

Track all active storms

While the system did have tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph, it never developed a closed system of circulation in the center as it approached and crossed Florida.

It became Tropical Storm Alex 2 a.m. Sunday after entering the warm Atlantic waters, hammering the Bahamas as it moved to the northeast off Florida's coast.

The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory on Alex late Friday afternoon.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One did set one record: It was a potential tropical cyclone for 57 hours, from 5 p.m. June 2 until 2 a.m. June 5, which is the longest period that designation has been carried for a system before it eventually became a tropical storm, according to the Hurricane Center.

Hurricane season 2022:CSU, AccuWeather forecasters agree: Active hurricane season ahead. Here's what you need to know

WeatherTiger prediction:Since 2017, a ludicrous 101 named storms have formed. Expect more this hurricane season

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of  8 a.m. June 7: 

What's out there?

The National Hurricane Center is watching several tropical waves in the Atlantic basin.

Here's where they are:

  • West of Cape Verde in the Atlantic.
  • East of St. Lucia and Barbados in the western Atlantic.
  • In the eastern Caribbean south of Puerto Rico.
  • East of Nicaragua.

How likely are they to strengthen?

No new tropical cyclones are expected during the next five days.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It's too early at this time to determine what, if any, impact to land there will be from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

Tracking the tropics in real time:

These graphics, which update automatically, show you activity in the tropics in real time:

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look at our special subscription offers here.

Comments / 0

Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

