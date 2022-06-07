Police investigating dead body found on front lawn of Detroit home

DETROIT (WWJ) - The body of a man found shot dead in front of bushes on the lawn of a home on Detroit's westside may have been involved in a break-in attempt, officials said Tuesday morning.

WWJ Newsradio 950 reporter Mike Campbell said authorities are still trying to figure out what happened at the home located on Salem Street in the area of McNichols and Telegraph Road in Detroit.

Police said they were dispatched to the area Tuesday morning after receiving reports of shots fired. Campbell reported that officers found the body on the front lawn of the home, between landscaping and a front window; medical examiners pronounced the man dead on scene.

Detectives working the case said they're not sure if the deceased man, said to be an African American male, was the person living in the home or if he was the person who may have been trying to breaking in.

"We have talked to some neighbors, they does appear to be some video," Homicide Sgt. Michael Dowdy said to Campbell. "Maybe not necessarily of the incident, but of things leading up to the incident."

Dowdy said the investigation is still in the early stages; Campbell reported that evidence and bullet markers are scattered about the front lawn and up the steps into the house.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.