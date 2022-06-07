ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How do warehouse clubs keep gas prices down?

By Caitlyn Shelton, Evan Lambert
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEAst_0g33BHEr00

( NewsNation ) — As Americans see new record highs at gas stations across the country, many are rethinking where they fill up their tanks.

The average cost to fill up jumped 25 cents in just one week, smashing records at nearly $4.87 a gallon Monday, according to AAA. It’s double the price of gas when President Joe Biden took office. A gallon of regular gas at the time cost on average $2.38 per gallon in January 2021.

As the Biden administration tries to tame inflation, some say it’s been hard to find significant savings anywhere. But experts tell NewsNation that wholesale club stores Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club can be some of the best bets for cheaper gas.

Oil industry consultant Andrew Lipow says it’s partially due to good negotiating, as well as volume — the club stores buy so much gas, they can get it for less than competitors.

“The sheer amount of volume that they sell allows them to be cheaper than the convenience store that you might see at the corner,” Lipow said.

Gas prices hit new record of $4.86 per gallon

Lipow also says it’s a good marketing move. If stores can reel consumers in with cheaper gas, in some cases as much as 70 cents less than state averages, those people might buy more inside the stores.

Experts tell NewsNation that even if a consumer isn’t buying groceries or big ticket items at a club warehouse, an annual membership at $60 may be worth it if at least six gallons of gas are bought each week at 20 cents a gallon less than competitors.

“I think we’re in for a sustained period of higher gasoline and diesel prices and the consumer is going to have to look around for these club memberships or these programs with the grocery stores in order to save money going forward,” Lipow said.

Still, it depends on how much gas someone buys and how much lower the wholesale club’s price is at the time, he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Have inflation and rising gas prices impacted your summer plans?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inflation grew by 1% last month and now sits at 8.6% over the last year. That’s the highest rate of inflation since 1981. High prices for groceries and gasoline continue to drive those numbers. The main reason for the rising gas prices in the U.S. is the rising cost of oil. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KGET

Man demands morphine, threatens to shoot employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for armed robbery on Thursday after he stole morphine and money from a pharmacy in Oildale, according to a tweet by KCSO. Deputies were dispatched to the Rite Aid on China Grade Loop for an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. The man […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gas Stations#Americans#Newsnation
KGET

2 people severely hurt in Hwy 99 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash Friday night on Highway 99. The crash was reported at around 8:20 p.m. along northbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Two people were reported ejected out of a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 16-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday in south Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Mayra Castellanos. She was last seen Friday, June 10 in the 1000 block of Panama Lane. The department said Castellanos is considered at-risk because of unspecified medical conditions and has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
KGET

Massive PG&E power outage affects thousands in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Power has been mostly restored following a massive PG&E power outage that affected over 29,000 homes and businesses Friday night. PG&E’s outage affected as many as 29,184 homes and businesses Friday, according to an outage map at the utility’s website. A PG&E spokesperson said the outage began at around 8:15 p.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Firefighters gain control of brush fire in Fort Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have gained control of a brush fire burning along Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon that slowed down traffic Friday evening. The fire was reported at around 4:20 p.m. near I-5 just north of Fort Tejon Road. The fire burned west of the freeway, along southbound lanes. It wasn’t immediately clear […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot to death in Edwards: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in Edwards, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and emergency crews were called to the 18100 block of Avenue B north of Edwards Air Force Base at around 7:40 p.m. Deputies found a man lying in the road with an […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cal City Boys: Trezell, Jacqueline West arraigned on new indictment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West were arraigned Friday on new charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy. Trezell and Jacqueline West, arrested in March on suspicion of killing Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, now each face a total of seven charges. The grand jury returned a superseding indictment that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies man killed in Shafter train collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a train collision last month in Shafter. The man was identified as Richard Christopher Young, 51, of Bakersfield. Young was the driver of a pickup truck that was struck by the train and burst into flames at Santa Fe […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy