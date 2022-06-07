San Angelo-area home prices rise 5.1% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Tom Green County home listed for $279,500 in May, up 5.1% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in May was up about 2% from May 2021. Tom Green County's median home was 1,780 square feet for a listed price of $155 per square foot.

The Tom Green County market was busy, with a median 30 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 36 days on market. The market added 212 new home listings in May, compared with the 232 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 186 listings of homes for sale.

What were San Angelo-area home prices in May? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Runnels County's home prices rose 25.7%, to a median $131,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 86 days, from 67 days a month earlier. The typical 2,002-square-foot house had a list price of $81 per square foot.

McCulloch County's home prices rose 42.6%, to a median $212,500, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 39 days, from 41 days a month earlier. The typical 1,437-square-foot house had a list price of $132 per square foot.

Sutton County's home prices fell 15.8%, to a median $159,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 226 days, from 191 days a month earlier. The typical 1,789-square-foot house had a list price of $85 per square foot.

Kimble County's home prices fell 45%, to a median $509,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 54 days, from 100 days a month earlier. The typical 2,220-square-foot house had a list price of $236 per square foot.

Mason County's home prices fell 3.2%, to a median $387,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 62 days, from 36 days a month earlier. The typical 1,499-square-foot house had a list price of $237 per square foot.

Across all of Texas, median home prices were $397,000, rising 7.3% from a month earlier. The median Texas home for sale had 2,073 square feet at list price of $190 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

