Chicago, IL

Expect added noise: Metra to begin Wednesday an extensive railroad tie replacement project on the UP West Line

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - If you live near railroad tracks in Chicago or the western suburbs, the next few months could get a bit loud.

A major project is set to start on Wednesday, June 8, on  the Union Pacific West Line, in which 90,000 railroad ties will be replaced on a 40 mile stretch between Chicago and Elburn. Metra riders may experience minor delays during the work and the project is expected to last through the end of September.

Metra said they will be implementing an “around the clock” construction schedule- with work in the evening and overnight hours-, and thus, by law, train horns will blow when traveling in work zones.

So, while your train probably won’t be late, you’ll certainly hear it coming.

