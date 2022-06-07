ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experience live outdoor music all summer long at these Greenville area favorites

By Renata Parker
 5 days ago

NOMA Square North Main Street, Greenville

Located on North Main Street just in front of the Downtown Hyatt, this public outdoor plaza is a popular gathering spot for special events and a go-to for some of the best live and local bands.

DON’T MISS:  Experience great live local music every Thursday and Friday during these two weekly downtown events. As the single largest fundraiser for the Metropolitan Arts Council, the Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive presented by Clemson MBA is held every Thursday through Aug. 25. In June, this series kicks off with Simple Syrup on June 2. The Greenville Heritage FCU Main Street Fridays presented by Pepsi runs weekly through Sept. 23. In June, this series kicks off with Iliana Rose Cuban Jazz Band. Admission to both events is free. For more info: For a schedule and more info, visit www.greenvillesc.gov

More: Mark your 2022 Calendar with these community events in Greenville and around the Upstate

The Amphitheater at Trailblazer Park

Located in Travelers Rest, Trailblazer Park is recognized as one of the best outdoor music venues in the state. The park features an open-air amphitheater for live music events and a covered pavilion for ongoing special events like the Travelers Rest Farmers Market. The Amphitheater is large enough to hold up to a crowd of 1,500. While there’s plenty of parking, you can also access the park via the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

DON’T MISS:  Enjoy free live music under the stars during the Music in the Park Concert Series held every Saturday night through Sept. 3, 2022.  In June, the fun begins with Little Lesley & the Bloodshots on June 4. Food Trucks, beer and wine are available at 6 p.m. Concerts start at 7 p.m. Bring your blanket, cooler, and tailgating chairs, and enjoy the show.  For more info: For a schedule and more info, visit www.travelersrestsc.com/ music-in-the-park-concert-series

CCNB Amphitheatre At Heritage Park

Located in Simpsonville, this outdoor concert venue has featured artists such as Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Paul Simon, Mumford & Sons, and Counting Crows. Reserved seating is available in front of the stage, or you can bring your chair and f ind a spot on the lawn area. There are a number of food and drink options and plenty of parking.

DON’T MISS: In June, the concert lineup includes The Brad Paisley Band on June 10, Cody Johnson & Friends on June 18, and on June 25, the Family Reunion Festival featuring Hank Williams Jr., Sammy Kershaw, and The Cadillac Three. Also not to miss is the Summer Music Series And Food Truck Rodeo. Presented every Thursday in June by the City of Simpsonville and the Simpsonville Arts Foundation, this free music series highlights local and regional bands and some of the best food trucks in the Upstate. The event begins each week at 6 p.m. On June 4, check out Free Bird: Ultimate Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience band.   For more info: For a schedule and more info, visit www.ccnbamphitheatere.com and for the free Summer Concert Series, visit www.svillesummerseries.com

Commerce Park Fountain Inn

Located in downtown Fountain Inn on Depot Street, Commerce Park draws summer crowds for outdoor events and live music.

DON’T MISS: The Sounds of Summer music series showcases local musicians every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. This free, family-friendly event begins on the Commerce Park stage with the sounds of Jaguar 4 on June 3.  For more info: For a schedule and more info, visit www.fountaininn.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
