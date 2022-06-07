The Greenville County Schools board of trustees approved the proposed FY 23 General Fund Budget by a 9-1 vote following a second reading on Monday evening.

The proposed budget will include a $2,000 increase to "every cell on the GCS teacher salary schedule." The additional $2,000 means entry-level teacher pay will go up to $44,515, one of the highest starting salaries for public school teachers in the state.

Sarah Dulin who voted against the budget attempted to file a substitute motion to approve the budget with a $1,000 raise instead.

"It seems irresponsible to adopt a budget when we don't know what the state's contribution will be," Dulin said.

"I wonder if we could approve it today with $1000 teacher raises that we know we can afford on the low end with the state's contribution. If they adopt the House version and it comes back $10 million more, then we would have the funds for the second half of the raise."

Recent reporting: Increased teacher pay could bring Greenville County starting pay to over $44K

More education news: In vote to remove book, Greenville County school board says 'parents should be in control'

For subscribers: Here's what Greenville County Schools employees make

Dulin failed to get a second motion.

The FY 23 budget is balanced, as required by policy, and reflects revenue and expenditures totaling $789,524,000 and is based on the Senate's current version of the state budget.

Alexis Hamilton is a Beaufort, SC native covering higher education in the Upstate. Reach her at 727-514-5734 or ahamilton@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville County Schools approves teacher salary raise