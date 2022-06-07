ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Alex becomes post-tropical over open Atlantic

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qr2gv_0g33Ah1q00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0g33Ah1q00

The tropical disturbance that developed near the Yucatan Peninsula the middle of last week was finally been deemed a tropical storm early Sunday, courtesy NHC forecaster Eric Blake.... transitioned to a post-tropical cyclone over the Central Atlantic late Tue.

There are no areas of concern at this point over the Atlantic Basin....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0g33Ah1q00

Wind shear analysis shows winds out of the west at more than 50 mph! over parts of the Southern Gulf & N. Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0g33Ah1q00

The location of development of tropical systems in June since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1LnL_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0g33Ah1q00

Saharan dust is spread west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve already has a couple of dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0g33Ah1q00

2022 names..... “Alex” was the first name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years... “Bonnie” is next. Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0g33Ah1q00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0g33Ah1q00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0g33Ah1q00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0g33Ah1q00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0g33Ah1q00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0g33Ah1q00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0g33Ah1q00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0g33Ah1q00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0g33Ah1q00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0g33Ah1q00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0g33Ah1q00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0g33Ah1q00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0g33Ah1q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0g33Ah1q00

West Pacific IR satellite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0g33Ah1q00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0g33Ah1q00

