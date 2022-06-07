Crime Stoppers: Car break-ins & scams

After a two-year hiatus, the ROC Pride Collective is thrilled to be hosting and bringing Pride back to Rochester. The annual parade and festival has been canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. The parade is scheduled for July 16 on Park Avenue, followed by a festival at...
On Sunday, those who are interested can donate supplies to a supply drive and resource fair for new and expectant mothers and their families. There will also be multiple organizations those who are interested in receiving support can connect with. State Senator Samra Brouk joined Good Day Rochester to discuss...
The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is set to host its international conference in Rochester, NY, June 15-18. This event is an international conference for individuals diagnosed with a rare, progressive vision disorder which leads to blindness called Choroideremia (CHM). It is estimated that 6,000 patients in the US are living with CHM.
Rescheduled from January’s closure of Eastman Theatre, "Tchaikovsky + Rodrigo" earlier this week on June 9, but will continue into the weekend on Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall. Music Director of both the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and the American Youth Symphony Carlos Izcaray leads a...
Comments / 0