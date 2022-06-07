ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Why is the Subway at Union Square Platform Curved?

By Brendan Rose
untappedcities.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the downtown 6 train rumbles just below the pavement of Park Avenue, it moves – like most of Manhattan’s subway system – along a straight track. When it enters the 14th Street-Union Square station, however, it encounters an anomaly in the system – a curved platform. The train screeches and...

untappedcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
vigourtimes.com

Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

'My apartment vibrates': New Yorkers fight noisy helicopter rides

After a period of blissful silence overhead due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Yorkers are dealing again with a familiar problem: noisy helicopters. Senator Brad Hoylman, who sponsored the bill, said that "many New Yorkers can no longer work from home comfortably, enjoy a walk along the waterfront, or keep a napping child asleep because of the incessant noise and vibrations from non-essential helicopter use."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

New bike lane barriers coming to the city this summer

The city is experimenting with new types of bike lane barriers to separate cyclists from traffic ahead of what’s typically a busy summer biking season. It plans to install the materials in five locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. It will also put up a new type of barrier in the Bronx to protect a bus lane there.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

National Puerto Rican Day Parade Marches Again After Pandemic Hiatus

Puerto Rican pride is abundant in New York City with the return of the iconic national parade in its typically colorful, in-person fashion following a two-year pandemic hiatus. Light rain showers didn't stopped thousands from pouring onto Manhattan's Fifth Avenue for the 65th annual event celebrating the culture, arts, achievements...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
365traveler.com

31 PERFECT THINGS TO DO IN NYC WITH KIDS

That first time you visit the Big Apple should be forever memorable, regardless of your age. It requires the exact combination of classic NYC, New York attractions mixed with unique and interesting sights, sounds, and tastes. You want to leave a little room for happening upon something unexpected, but come with a plan to explore and indulge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Forget offices: Young, hip New Yorkers bringing Midtown back

Residents and brokers who specialize in the area — known for aging office buildings and executives — say it has been transforming during the city’s recovery, getting younger, hipper and trendier. It can surely use the new blood. The skyscraper-laden district stretching from 34th Street to Central...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

The Seaport Is Being Coined the Ultimate Summer Destination for New Yorkers

For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Union Square Park#Irt
cititour.com

The Hottest NYC Neighborhood for Food & Drinks Right Now

As New York City emerges from its pandemic slumber, new restaurants and bars are popping up all over the place. At Rockefeller Center, Avra is the latest mega restaurant to emerge along with 53, a new Asian spot by the Altamarea Group. In Hell’s Kitchen, the vibrant Peachy Keen has arrived, along with El Cartel for Colombian and The Molly Pitcher Club for cocktails. At the Seaport, Jean Georges will soon be home to six new restaurants and a sprawling market at The Tin Building. But nowhere is city’s vibe on full display more than at East Broadway near where Canal and Division Streets intersect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Hudson Reporter

More guns coming soon to uptown Hoboken streets?

On Thursday, June 9, the Hoboken Planning Board began the hearing process for the application of Story Dispensary, which seeks approval to open a cannabis dispensary on 14th and Hudson Streets (formerly the Hudson Tavern). At a jam packed, standing-room-only planning board meeting that lasted more than four hours, Aaron Epstein, the prospective manager of Story, provided sworn testimony to the board and the public. Aside from a litany of other concerns (increased traffic, loitering, long queues on the sidewalk, lack of parking), residents were extremely worried about the proposed facility’s security plans. Since the location cannot accommodate loading and unloading of product at the premises, Epstein testified that the merchandise will be unloaded at a garage three blocks away. He said that armed guards would escort the delivery person from inside the garage at 12th and Shipyard Lane up 12th Street, past several residential buildings, past the Starbucks, past more residential buildings, King’s supermarket, Sparrow liquor store, the breezeway of the Hoboken Historical Museum (where many children’s programs are held), Walgreens, etc. until reaching 14th Street and Hudson. When questioned by residents, Epstein did not know whether security agents would walk with their weapons drawn or undrawn, nor did he know the type of weapons that would be utilized (rifles, pistols, etc.) He said that these deliveries requiring armed escort will happen at staggered hours, seven days per week during the dispensary’s operating hours (8 am to 10 pm). When not dealing with deliveries, said Epstein, a minimum of two armed guards would be deployed, either inside the facility or outside on the corner of 14th and Hudson. The guards would have their weapons clearly visible, according to Epstein.
HOBOKEN, NJ
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Lobster Fest NYC With Fabulous Performing Live

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Savor the fruits of the sea at the Lobster Fest NYC with a live performance by Fabulous. The Fest is coming to Greenwood Beach at Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

S.I. Advance/SILive.com gets action: NYC working to remove nearly 2 dozen abandoned vehicles

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Parking, in one way or another, is a never-ending problem on Staten Island. In New Brighton along Hendricks, Taft, and Benzinger avenues, the problem has been nearly two dozen derelict or abandoned vehicles that one area resident said have been parked in the same spots for weeks. And a few cars have been parked in the same spot for over one year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
HipHopWired

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy