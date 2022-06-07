ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Board of Alders OKs Tax Credit List, Sans Greer Organizations

By Laura Glesby
 5 days ago
The Board of Alders meeting Monday night..

It’s official: The nonprofits controlled by a man convicted of repeatedly raping his high school student will not receive the Board of Alders’ stamp of approval to receive state tax credits.

On Monday evening, the alders unanimously voted to approve the city’s 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Community Program Proposal list, an array of local nonprofit-led programs providing low-income housing and retrofitting buildings that the city recommends for state tax credit-eligible private donations. The list will next go to the state Department of Revenue Services for final approval.

For decades until now, that list has included non-profit housing organizations Edgewood Corners Inc, Edgewood Elm Housing Inc, Edgewood Village Inc, F.O.H. Inc, and Yedidei Hagan Inc, as well as the religious school organization Yeshiva of New Haven Inc. — all of which are controlled by Daniel Greer. The city has historically signed off on those companies benefiting from up to $900,000 in state tax credit-eligible private donations.

Greer is the former head of the Yeshiva of New Haven who was convicted of sexually assaulting a student in 2019. Greer is now serving a 20-year prison sentence. (He has appealed the criminal case). In 2017, a civil jury awarded his victim $21 million in damages.

In a separate ongoing federal court case, Greer’s five housing nonprofits — which have long been on the NAA list — have been accused by his rape victim and former student of funneling him money and shielding him from paying the $21 million civil judgment. Those accusations prompted a federal judge to

freeze those organizations’ property dealings.

The city continued to approve requests from six of Greer’s organizations for tax credits on the NAA Community Program Proposal list after Greer’s conviction, and the Board of Alders continued to greenlight this approval. The state allowed these nonprofits to solicit up to $900,000 in tax credit-eligible donations in 2020, but rejected requests for the same amount of money in 2021 despite municipal approvals.

At the time in 2021, Mayor Justin Elicker and the city’s Corporation Counsel Patricia King had argued that the city’s role in the NAA Community Program process was merely administrative,” and that the city did not actually have the authority to substantively assess nonprofits’ applications for the tax credit. When individual alders raised questions about the Greer non-profits’ inclusion, the Alders’ leadership shut the conversation down.

This time around, however, the city received a letter from state Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton confirming that the city does have the discretion to choose which local non-profits should benefit from NAA tax credits. The city exercised that discretion this year and left the Greer nonprofits’ applications off of the list.

When it came time for the Board of Alders to vote on the city’s NAA program list on Monday, the only public comment came from Prospect Hill/Newhallville Alder Steve Winter. Winter urged his colleagues on the board to support the list as is, citing Boughton’s letter to the city.

“It is now clear” that the city has the authority to make such a decision, he said.

Winter did not mention Greer’s nonprofits. Two weeks before, at a Health and Human Services Committee meeting, the committee’s chair, Darryl Brackeen, interrupted more direct questions from Winter alluding to Greer’s lawsuits with the advice not to offer any comments concerning pending litigation” on the subject.

The alders present all voted to submit the NAA list to the state.

New Haven Independent

Puerto Rican Festival Returns In Force

The crowds will return to New Haven this year for the full-scale revival of the Puerto Rican Festival with a focus on women. That combination of old and new traditions mark plans for the resumption of the signature community event on Aug. 13. Before Covid-19 arrived, the festival drew thousands...
WTNH

Gov. Lamont makes Juneteenth a state holiday

(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

31 Apartments OK’d For Former Factory Site

A new 31-unit apartment building is in the works for a former factory site on Sherman Avenue in Hamden. The Hamden Planning and Zoning commission unanimously voted at a meeting Tuesday night to approve the site plan for the residential development next to Quinnipiac University and across from the Farmington Canal trail at 455 Sherman Ave.
thetoptours.com

Lighthouse Hopping in Connecticut (2022)

The beautiful shoreline of Connecticut is located along Long Island Sound and is dotted with many stunning lighthouses – from the town of Greenwich all the way to Stonington. While some of these lighthouses are open to the public, for the majority of them, it is best if viewed by boat or from the shore. Some remain closed to visitors as well.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

170 Student Interns Kick Off Bioscience Summer

Samantha Tice is getting a chance this summer she’d been waiting for — to break into New Haven’s booming bioscience industry. “I’ve always had a natural interest in science and I wanted to do something impactful,” Samantha Tice, a Masters student at the University of New Haven said. Now, an internship doing oncology research and testing drug interactions at Arvinas is providing her with the perfect opportunity to break into the bioscience industry.
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Norwalk History comes alive on Wall Street on June 14!

History comes alive on Wall Street - come see how the past can inform the future!. We are fortunate to have history experts from the NORWALK PUBLIC LIBRARY History Room at the Wall Street Design Kick-off to explain the rich history of Wall Street through a special exhibit of images.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Press Booted From Reading Policy Parley

A school system-run symposium over how to address a reading crisis began with the superintendent criticizing a nationwide move back toward phonics-centered teaching — then removal of the press before teachers could weigh in. That happened Wednesday at the the beginning of a system-wide ​“symposium” on ​“the science of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Highland Lake committee evaluates five-year lake drawdown schedule

WINSTED — In late fall, the Highland Lake Watershed Association draws down the level of the lake, providing a window of opportunity for property owners to make repairs to their docks and other structures that sit below water. The lake drawdown schedule is created for five years at a...
TORRINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

