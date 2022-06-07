Pavement markings being refreshed on some City of Salina streets

A variety of activities are scheduled for the 2022 Salina Juneteenth Celebration. Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in the United States since 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to enslaved people that the Civil War was over and slavery had been abolished under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation that was issued more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, according to information on salinajuneteenth.org.

SALINA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO