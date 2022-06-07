ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Pavement markings being refreshed on some City of Salina streets

 5 days ago
Tuesday through Thursday, Twin Traffic Marking Corporation of Kansas City, Kan., will refresh the pavement markings on various streets in Salina. The streets receiving updates include the following. S. Ninth Street from Water Well...

Salina Post

Reno County fire recover effort continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's now been over three months since the Cottonwood Complex fire and Reno County VOAD is continuing to come alongside those who are recovering from the damage to their lives. "Myself and Megan at the Salvation Army, the two of us are visiting with people every...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Juneteenth activities begin Friday

A variety of activities are scheduled for the 2022 Salina Juneteenth Celebration. Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in the United States since 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to enslaved people that the Civil War was over and slavery had been abolished under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation that was issued more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, according to information on salinajuneteenth.org.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Police Dept. Crisis Negotiations team in negotiator's challenge

On 6/2/2022, the Salina Police Department Crisis Negotiations (CNT) Team participated in the 11th Annual Crisis Negotiator’s Challenge in Columbia, Missouri. This training is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Crisis Negotiators. The CNT participated in the 8-hour event in an independently graded, scenario-driven activity. The scenario was based on a true-life event where CNT skills were tested, and resulted in a successful peaceful resolution after hours of negotiations. The CNT team composition, for this training, was Primary Negotiator - Sergeant Scott Hogeland; Coach/Secondary - Officer Chris Venables; Boards/Intelligence Officer - Sergeant Tim Brown, and Administrative Officer - Detective Randy Constantino, and Lieutenant Dave Villanueva as the Team Leader.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo is hiring for multiple positions

Rolling Hills Zoo is hiring for all three positions;. Rolling Hills Zoo has openings on their event team! These are part-time/as needed positions that would help with events in the conference center as well as in the zoo. Duties include but are not limited to:. · Bartending – bartending experience...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

It's a party! Thousands in Oakdale Park for Smoky Hill River Festival

The epic arts party that is Salina's Smoky Hill River Festival is well underway. Thousands of people flocked to Oakdale Park Saturday for the second full day of festivities. Shade was at a premium as the temperature soared into the 90s. With the humidity-laden air, the heat index was expected to break into triple digits, with the same forecast for Sunday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman jailed on felony drug allegations

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 11pm Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2010Chevrolet Malibu with an expired registration in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Woman was transporting Kan. felon and meth

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 9:30p.m. June 7, 2022, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a spray painted blue 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier with an expired registration near North Kansas Avenue and NE Burgess Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Marion County in flood watch expires

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood watch in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning that includes Marion County. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Most...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police find teen with critical injuries in yard of Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just after 8p.m. Thursday police responded to report of a shooting in the 2400 block of South Laura, Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, first responders found the boy in the yard...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Suspect in Texas killing jailed in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting death in Texas have a suspect in custody in Kansas. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday, authorities booked 55-year-old Vernon Dixon into the Sedgwick County jail, according to online jail records. He is listed as a fugitive from justice. On March 31, a...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Mayorga graduates from Nebraska Wesleyan

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Wesleyan University conferred degrees to nearly 400 students at its 133rd. commencement ceremony on May 7. J. Robert Duncan, past president of Duncan Aviation, delivered the commencement address. Duncan is an accomplished businessman, art collector and civic leader. Duncan is a past Nebraska Wesleyan Board of Governor and recently received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
LINCOLN, NE
Salina Post

Evenings at Ease: Pershing and Eisenhower

ABILENE - Register now for the June Evenings at Ease program from the Eisenhower Presidential Library. The program is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. central time. Guest speaker Michael Knapp currently serves as the Chief of Historical Services for the American Battle Monuments Commission. His presentation will briefly discuss the agency's history and mission. Additionally, Knapp will outline the intersecting paths of Pershing and Eisenhower with the American Battle Monuments Commission.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Korb: Ruling on ordinance limiting city comm. disappointing

A proponent of an ordinance approved by voters last fall to limit the Salina City Commission's ability to impose restrictions on businesses or citizens in response to public emergencies expressed his displeasure in a district judge striking down the measure. "It is disappointing that he struck it down, but it...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Alleged Kan. drug dealer charged in fentanyl overdose death

RENO COUNTY — A Hutchinson man was arrested last week in connection with a fentanyl overdose that resulted in a death. On June 2, 30-year-old Dustin M. Bright was arrested by the Special Operations Division for distribution of a controlled substance causing death and arranging the sale of a controlled substance using a communication device, according to Lt. Jake Graber with the Hutchinson Police Department,
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, June 4-10

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HAGER, SUSAN RENEE; 40; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: MOORE, JASON...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Tech announces spring honor roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the spring semester of 2022. The honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99. Students listed as “Concurrent” are taking college-level General Education classes such English Composition I, College Algebra, General Psychology or Human Anatomy at their high school.
SALINA, KS
