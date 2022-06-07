ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Teen drowns in Lake Pueblo, man dies when boat flips in Royal Gorge

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
 5 days ago

A teen drowned late Monday on Lake Pueblo, bringing the number of people who have died at the popular recreation spot in a week to three, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

The Pueblo County Coroner's office identified the victim as 16-year-old David Marez  from Pueblo.

"He was pronounced dead on scene ... an apparent drowning," Coroner Brian Cotter said on Twitter Tuesday. His family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled.

Marez' death came eight days after a married couple died on Lake Pueblo on the eve of Memorial Day when the boat they were on with 11 other people capsized in high winds. They were identified as Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Prindle, stationed at Fort Carson, and Jessica Prindle.

The results of autopsies on the Prindles and Marez have not yet been released. If the coroner finds that they drowned, the number of deaths by drowning in Colorado this year would rise to 11.

“This is yet another senseless loss of life," said Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo in a CPW statement. “We are all heartbroken to lose yet another park visitor. Especially so soon after the two recent drownings here. We will continue to educate our guests to recreate responsibly and to wear life preservers when on or near the water.”

The teen was reported missing by friends late Monday afternoon. His body was found in Lake Pueblo State Wildlife Area, west of the state park at Fish Hook Cove.

Rangers used an underwater drone to search the cove, where the water is 30 feet deep. Marez' body was recovered after about an hour of searching, the release said.

In a separate incident on Monday, a man was killed when the private boat he was on flipped in the Royal Gorge as it passed through the Sunshine Rapid, CPW said in the statement.

The man was reportedly flung from the boat and attempted to swim through a rapid known as "Sledge Hammer."

Commercial rafting guides attempted CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the man after he was pulled from the water. Emergency medical technicians arrived, but could not save the man's life. He was pronounced dead before CPW Rangers got to the scene.

The man has not yet been identified by the Fremont County coroner.

