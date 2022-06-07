ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

President Biden nominates Chief Latimore to serve as U.S. Marshal

By STAFF REPORT
golaurens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden announced on Monday two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals. Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield Latimore has been chosen as the U.S. Marshal nominee for the District of South Carolina. "These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and...

www.golaurens.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Biden nominates Laurens police chief to be U.S. Marshal

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The chief of Laurens Police Department was tapped by the Biden administration to serve as the U.S. Marshal for South Carolina’s district. The White House announced on Monday that Chief Chrissie Latimore was one of the president’s nominees. The president appoints one U.S....
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Senn: City will move quickly to find Latimore successor

Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said Tuesday morning that he wants to move quickly to find a successor to Chrissie Latimore as the city’s police chief. “I’d like to have no interim chief, so we’re posting the job, and we think we’ll find qualified candidates,” Senn said. “We’re starting the interview process, and hopefully we’ll have a smooth transition from one chief to another.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Laurens, SC
Laurens, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

VP Harris to headline dinner for South Carolina Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to South Carolina this week to headline a fundraising dinner for Democrats in the state, which plays a key role in the presidential nominating process. State Democratic party officials announced Monday that Harris will be the keynote speaker at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, planned...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Colorado#U S Marshal#United States Navy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#U S Marshals#Laurens Police#The Department Of Justice#The White House#Senate
FOX Carolina

Mauldin man arrested after dozens of burglaries across 3 states

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a burglary suspect linked to crimes across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Christopher Taylor of Mauldin is charged with 5 counts of burglary in Greenwood County and the agency said they’re working with...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Vice President Harris to visit SC Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a South Carolina Democratic Party dinner Friday. Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. A reception will precede the event at 6 p.m. This year’s dinner returns after a two-year...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Locals, officials talk gun reform laws in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The increase of gun violence both locally and nationally, sparked a call for gun reform legislation. The Columbia City Council put efforts towards curbing gun violence back in 2019. During that year council passed three gun ordinances; one for the red flag law, the second restricted...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
counton2.com

Hurricane lane reversal exercise happening Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Several state agencies on Thursday will conduct a full-scale hurricane lane reversal exercise to test evacuation plans for coastal areas. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), and other state and local agencies will participate in the exercise, which will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
TRAFFIC
golaurens.com

COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for June 18 in Laurens

In an effort to encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It. According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online...
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton City Council hears development plan for 1,600 acres adjoining Whitten Center campus

This month, the City of Clinton expects to take possession of a beautiful, heavily forested tract that the State of South Carolina has declared as “surplus” property. Whitten Center will retain possession of the core campus, to continue its long-standing mission of helping the severely disabled. But it no longer needs 1,600 acres of adjoining property to do it; this tract includes two lakes and a water tank, and borders on commercially valuable Hwys 76 and 72, and crosses over I-26.
CLINTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

N.C. Lieutenant Governor: God Doesn’t Want Women to Lead

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican expected to run for governor in 2024, told men to “take the head of your enemy in God’s name” while speaking at a church in Charlotte. Robinson told congregants that he’s tired of being told how to act as a Christian and a Black man, according to WRAL, which reports that he then “slumped his shoulders and caricatured the civil rights hymn ‘We Shall Overcome’ before declaring that ‘Not one time in my life when I faced adversity did I say, “You know, I shall overcome”… My God tells me that when I face adversity that, number one, I am to stand up like a man! M-A-N!’” He then said, “We are called to be led by men,” and, as the audience applauded, he added that “when it was time to face down Goliath, [God] sent David. Not Davita, David.” And, he added, not “Momma Moses” to lead the Israelites, but “Daddy Moses.” Robinson made those remarks in the course of a speech attacking people who crusade in the name “of social justice instead of the doctrine of Jesus Christ,” who he said “will be on their way to Hell.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJBF

Spartanburg Methodist College campus safety police officer and wife charged with multiple crimes against children under 16

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A former Spartanburg Methodist College Campus safety police officer and his wife have been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with multiple crimes against children under 16. According to SLED, Caleb River, 47, was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Contributing to the […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County holds burial service for unclaimed bodies

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced it will host a burial service on Friday for bodies that are unclaimed or for people who could not afford funeral arrangements. The public is invited to attend the service at 10 a.m. on June 10 at the Civic Center Recycling Center...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED: Former college police officer, wife charged with multiple crimes against minors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a husband and wife with multiple crimes against children under the age of 16. SLED says according to arrest warrants 47-year-old Caleb Rivera, a former police officer at Spartanburg Methodist College, and his wife 47-year-old Julia Rivera committed multiple crimes between the dates of July 25, 1995, and July 24, 1997.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Bomb threat made to South Carolina courthouse

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a threat was made Wednesday morning to the Oconee County Courthouse in Walhalla. Deputies said authorities a call at about10:30 a.m. from someone who threatened to blow up a courthouse. The courthouse was then evacuated. Clemson University Police helped deputies conduct a search […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy