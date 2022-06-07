President Biden nominates Chief Latimore to serve as U.S. Marshal

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican expected to run for governor in 2024, told men to “take the head of your enemy in God’s name” while speaking at a church in Charlotte. Robinson told congregants that he’s tired of being told how to act as a Christian and a Black man, according to WRAL, which reports that he then “slumped his shoulders and caricatured the civil rights hymn ‘We Shall Overcome’ before declaring that ‘Not one time in my life when I faced adversity did I say, “You know, I shall overcome”… My God tells me that when I face adversity that, number one, I am to stand up like a man! M-A-N!’” He then said, “We are called to be led by men,” and, as the audience applauded, he added that “when it was time to face down Goliath, [God] sent David. Not Davita, David.” And, he added, not “Momma Moses” to lead the Israelites, but “Daddy Moses.” Robinson made those remarks in the course of a speech attacking people who crusade in the name “of social justice instead of the doctrine of Jesus Christ,” who he said “will be on their way to Hell.”

