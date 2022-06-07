Pedestrian Injured in Collision with Metro Train

A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash at a freeway transition road in Hawthorne, authorities said. The crash at the transition road from the southbound San Diego (405) freeway to the eastbound El Segundo (105) Freeway occurred about 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Witnesses told...
A head-on crash in Covina Sunday left six people from two vehicles with serious injuries. The crash took place near Barrance Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m., according to Covina police. One of the vehicles crossed over the painted center median, where it collided with a vehicle heading in...
A truck struck nine people Saturday in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, sending six people to a hospital, including an adult who was seriously injured, authorities said. The three other people declined to be sent to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched...
Four women, including the suspect, suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when a stolen ambulance crashed into a pickup truck and SUV during a pursuit with law enforcement in Panorama City, authorities said. The ambulance had been reported stolen from Sherman Oaks Hospital, 14500 W. Chase St., the LAPD Valley Traffic...
Three adults and two children were struck by a vehicle Saturday in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, authorities said. All but one adult had minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:36 a.m. to 647 S. Alvarado St. No further information was...
Six people were rushed to two area trauma centers Sunday after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Covina, authorities said. The accident at Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street occurred at about 1:30 a.m., and involved one vehicle going northbound on Barranca and another vehicle going south, according to a watch commander at the Covina Police Department.
Los Angeles County firefighters have knocked down part of a brush fire that was burning in Duarte Sunday. The Fish Canyon/Riverbed fire, which spread to Opal Canyon, was reported at 4:13 p.m., according to the department. The Fish Canyon/Riverbed portion of the fire burned an estimated five acres and is...
A fire burned a recreational vehicle and injured a person Sunday in San Jacinto. The fire was reported at 10:28 a.m. at the Reflection Lake RV Park in the 3400 block of Cottonwood Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters managed to quickly knock down the fire, which...
A fire burned a structure and a quarter-acre of surrounding vegetation in Whitewater Sunday. The blaze was reported at 2:04 p.m. at Laurel Crest Drive and Desert View Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. There were no reports of injuries.
Police were investigating a shooting at a warehouse in Boyle Heights Sunday where at least two people were killed and two others were taken to a hospital. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to the 3300 block of East 14th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A...
A brush fire that broke out near the Cahuilla Casino burned at least five acres Saturday. The blaze was reported at 10:22 a.m. along Highway 371 north of Homestead Road near Anza, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said the fire blackened five to 10 acres, though...
A man holed up inside a home in South Los Angeles for at least six hours has been taken into custody, authorities said Sunday. The incident in the 2000 block of East 77th Street began at 4:26 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported, but no further information was available about what prompted the situation.
A man who was killed in a car-to-car shooting in North Hills was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. Thursday at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armando Ruano, 41, of Los Angeles, died...
Authorities warned Sunday that smoke from a brush fire in Oceanside was drifting into southwest Riverside County. The fire was reported at 12:21 p.m. Sunday and was creating a plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles. The city of Murrieta tweeted that smoke from the fire was...
Eight motorists were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Lancaster, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint near the intersection of Avenue J and Genoa Avenue began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 2 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s...
A man in his 20s was killed in Lancaster after his motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole, police said Friday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday to the 45500 block of Division Street where they located the victim after the crash, said Sgt. Lee Schriever.
After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LA Pride Parade made a festive return Sunday, drawing thousands of people to its new route in Hollywood. The parade began at 10:30 a.m. at Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards before moving west on Hollywood, south on Highland Avenue and east on Sunset Boulevard back to Cahuenga.
A 31-year-old man was shot dead Saturday during a possibly gang-related shooting at a gas station in Van Nuys, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rene Hernandez of Panorama City, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported. Officers dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to a report of...
Two people were displaced by a residential fire in the unincorporated community of Valle Vista east of Hemet. The blaze was reported at 2:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of Fairway Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two displaced...
A murder suspect was barricaded in Palmdale Saturday, where sheriff’s crisis negotiators were trying to get the man to surrender peacefully. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 36800 block of James Place around 11:40 a.m., according to Deputy Veronica Fantom. The LASD’s Special...
