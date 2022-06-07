ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

Northport girls lacrosse team wins third straight Long Island Championship

By Rita J. Egan
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Northport girls lacrosse team found themselves in a second overtime period with Massapequa June 5 at Stony Brook University. With one minute and 23...

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
TBR News Media

Port Jeff brings home LI Championship title

The Royals got rolling in the bottom of the second inning with bases loaded and no outs when Frank Andriani was hit by a pitch, forcing Nathaniel Mullen home to take a 2-0 lead in the Long Island Class C Championship against Carle Place June 3. The youngest roster member...
CARLE PLACE, NY
TBR News Media

WMHO partners with East Hampton Library to digitize Ward Melville’s legacy

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced the digitization of over 500 records of Dogwood Hollow and the development of Stony Brook Village Center in conjunction with the East Hampton Library’s Long Island Collection. These records are available to the public free of charge on a “next generation” interactive platform. The archives can be found online on the East Hampton Library website, easthamptonlibrary.org.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Town of Huntington to host Anne Frank Memorial Garden Ceremony June 22

Ceremony to Feature Second Generation Survivor, Holocaust Education Advocate Gail Sheryn Kastenholz. Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth will host the Town of Huntington’s 11th Annual Anne Frank Memorial Garden Ceremony on Wednesday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m. in the Anne Frank Memorial Garden at Arboretum Park on Wilmington Drive (between Threepence Drive and Roundtree Drive) in Melville.
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Your Turn: Zach, at a crossroads

My late wife Cindy and I made the jazz scene at Harmony Vineyards in the mid-2010s. The venue was marvelous, the music superb. We really dug young Zach, the man-bun styled bassist who held forth from Harmony’s tiny proscenium most weekends. Zach — first name, Keenan — stood out...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massapequa, NY
Sports
City
Northport, NY
City
Massapequa, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Stony Brook, NY
Sports
City
Stony Brook, NY
City
Rose, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: June 9 to June 16, 2022

Grab your fanciest hat and get off to the races! Mint Clothing Boutique will be celebrating the release of their first private line of designs at a Belmont Stakes themed Look Book Luncheon at the Three Village Inn, 150 Main St., Stony Brook from noon to 3 p.m. As guests enjoy their al fresco lunch, models will stroll through the gardens wearing the private line’s breathable, sustainable and easy-to-wear styles. Tickets for this event are $35 per person and include a three-course prix fix lunch. Rain date is June 10. To reserve your seat, call 751-0555.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

One-on-one with Lauren Sheprow

Lauren Sheprow, former media relations officer at Stony Brook University and daughter of the former village mayor Hal Sheprow, is running for trustee. During an exclusive interview last week, Sheprow addressed her family’s background in village politics, her experience in media relations, Upper Port revitalization, the East Beach bluff and more.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stony Brook University#Suny Cortland#Warriors#Tigers
TBR News Media

Arrest made in the case of human remains found in Centereach in 2020

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Centereach man for the murder of Henry Hernandez, then 16, of Riverhead, whose remains were found in Centereach in March of 2020. Following an investigation, Homicide Squad detectives arrested John Mann Jr., 19, of Centereach, and charged him with Murder 2nd Degree. He will be lodged at the Yaphank Correctional Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned June 13 at the Supreme Court in Riverhead.
CENTEREACH, NY
TBR News Media

County COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections decreasing

Even as the newer omicron subvariant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Long Island, hospitalizations and infections have been lower. Hospitalizations, which had risen to 490 in mid-May from about 130 in early April, have been “slowly declining for the past week or two,” according to Dr. Gregson Pigott, commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Service.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jeff board of trustees holds monthly public meeting

The Village of Port Jeff Board of Trustees held its monthly public meeting on Monday, June 6, addressing a number of issues. Chief of Code Enforcement Fred Leute reported that while the village has not noticed a recent spike in automobile break-ins, this is a crime trend occurring in other nearby areas. He reminded villagers of the importance of locking their cars and not leaving key fobs inside the car when they are away.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
TBR News Media

Port Jeff Chamber hosts anniversary ribbon cutting for the Whiskey Barrel

Members of the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC) joined The Whiskey Barrel for a one year anniversary ribbon cutting celebration on May 26. Located at 138 Main Street in Port Jefferson Village, the restaurant/whiskey bar offers whiskey, wine, tap beer and other spirits, and also feature a full menu. Now also open for brunch, the menu includes Bourbon Peach Cobbler French Toast, Croque Monsieur and Dirty Potatoes. Additionally they won 1st place in last year’s chowder contest during the 2021 Port Jefferson Village Harvest Festival.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: June 9 to June 16, 2022

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket will hold a workshop titled Sensational Strawberries for children ages 4 to 12 on June 11 and again on June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Take a hike to the strawberry fields, pick ripe fruit and make delicious goodies to take home. Learn how to transform strawberries into jam, ice cream, cupcakes and more! $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook University’s Incubator Showcase returns June 8

After three years, the Stony Brook University (SBU) Economic Development Incubator Showcase returns in full force on Wednesday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the University’s Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT) building. More than 60 companies from the university’s incubation system in the...
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Nature Matters: Ospreys and Eagles

I vividly remember the first time I saw an Osprey (also called the Fish Hawk due to the fact their diet is, with very rare exception, entirely comprised of fish). As a ten-year-old, a friend and I were birding on the back side of Miller’s Pond in Smithtown, now a county park off of Maple Avenue, but at that time a private estate. We came along the edge of small stream that fed the pond, still hidden a little bit by a shrub thicket of stream-side sweet pepperbush. Peering across the stream we noticed a HUGE bird (isn’t everything bigger when you’re small?) perched on top of a dead tree with an orange object wriggling in its feet. Well, the object was a nice-sized carp, the feet were actually very sharp talons, and the big bird holding the carp was an Osprey.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Berland announces run for state Senate

Democrat and former Suffolk County Legislator and Town of Huntington Councilwoman Susan Berland announced earlier this week that she would be running for the New York Senate’s 2nd district. “I received an outpouring of requests from members of the community to enter the race, and I have answered the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Sound Beach Civic Association hosts Memorial Day service

The Sound Beach Civic Association hosted its annual Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Park May 31. Attendees of the event included New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead), Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point), musicians from Rocky Point High School and veterans representing each branch of the armed services.
SOUND BEACH, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy