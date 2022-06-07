ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Late night fire at Lehigh Acres home forces resident out; damage to structure complete

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 5 days ago

A fire thought to be unintentional chased a Lehigh Acres resident out and destroyed their Partridge Street home Monday night.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said the fire was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. at 159 Partridge with the 1,574-square-foot, ranch home fully engulfed when they arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Idavw_0g338ePc00

Damage to the $252,678, 15-year-old home was considered complete, with heavy smoke damage in areas where the fire did not reach, officials said.

Lightning spark: Lightning likely cause of 18-acre fire on RSW property. Hot spots being rechecked

One hospitalized: One person hospitalized as fire renders Lehigh Acres home uninhabitable; state investigating

A new home: Dog who survived March fire that claimed her Lehigh Acres owner now looking for a new home

The occupant safely escaped the home, fire officials said, with the Lee County Sheriff's Office evacuating neighboring homes.

An investigator from Lehigh Fire determined the cause of the fire was likely unintentional and due to an electrical failure with a refrigerator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdxsJ_0g338ePc00

The Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross assisted the one adult resident affected.

No injuries were reported.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Late night fire at Lehigh Acres home forces resident out; damage to structure complete

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

Florida sheriff: Video shows man dragging missing woman's lifeless body through house

PALMETTO, Fla. — An alleged drug dealer is charged with abusing the body of a 38-year-old Bradenton mother of two after she was found lifeless in a ditch. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Monday said its deputies were looking for Stephanie Shenefield after family and friends hadn't heard from her for days — it wasn't like her to leave and not be in touch with anyone.
PALMETTO, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy