ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu has ‘no idea’ if she will play at Wimbledon after freak injury

By Greg Wood at Nottingham Tennis Centre
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCjGQ_0g338dWt00

Emma Raducanu said on Tuesday that she has “no idea” whether she will be fit in time for Wimbledon this month after a “freak injury” forced her to retire from the Rothesay Open at Nottingham after just 36 minutes of her first-round match against Viktorija Golubic.

Raducanu took a three-minute injury timeout after the third game, in which she held her serve to take a 2-1 lead. The early signs were that her problem had been resolved, as she immediately broke the Golubic serve for a second time, but her opponent reeled off the next three games while Raducanu received further attention from the physio at every change.

Related: Glasgow named as host of Billie Jean King Cup finals in 2022

She scarcely moved towards Golubic’s return at the start of her fourth service game, lost it with a weak forehand into the net and told the umpire that she would not be able to continue a few moments later.

“First game, absolute freak,” Raducanu said afterwards. “I think I pulled something. I’m not really sure exactly what happened, I don’t know what I could have done about it. I have to get a scan, probably, I’ll get it checked out and we’ll see from there. It’s on the side of my body, it feels maybe around my ribs.

“One shot in the first game, I was just like, this just doesn’t feel right at all. Then I was thinking, first game, if you do something in the first game, people are going to be like, why did you walk out on to the court?

“So I definitely tried to get through it, but in the second game I called the physio on at the first changeover to try to do some work, but from there, even she was like, this is going to be really difficult for you to continue.”

Raducanu does not believe her latest injury is related in any way to a problem with her back earlier in the year, but said that it meant she “just couldn’t do anything” on the court.

“You don’t want to stop after one or two games and I tried to battle through it, and I found myself 3-1 up as well,” she said. “At that point, I knew it was just a matter of time to be honest. I clearly couldn’t serve and because of where the location [of the injury] is, I had to move it for everything, to turn, to move, to serve, to breathe in and out.”

It was a miserable conclusion to Raducanu’s return to Nottingham, the tournament in which she launched her professional career 12 months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkZjk_0g338dWt00
Emma Raducanu said she had difficulty serving after the ‘freak injury’ she suffered in the first round at Nottingham. Photograph: Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock

Her first-round defeat by Harriet Dart here in 2021 offered no hint of what was to follow, as Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon a few weeks later before her extraordinary 10-match winning run to the championship at the US Open in September, when she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam event in the open era.

Raducanu has endured several injury issues since her victory in New York including blisters and a back problem, while she also contracted Covid-19 in December. She has an entry in the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham next week, with Wimbledon to begin on 27 June.

“I haven’t thought about it [Birmingham], to be honest,” she said. “I’ve literally walked off court having gone out in the way that I did. I’m not exactly thinking about next week straight away.

“I’m trying to keep that positive mindset that I’ve been having, and I’d prepared really well for this tournament. I was feeling good and comfortable, and I think that even when I was out there, there were some signs that I was pretty happy, playing more aggressively and stuff, so it’s just a shame.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

“I’m obviously disappointed. It’s really bad luck, because I feel like I’ve been putting really good work in and sometimes you just want to catch a break or something and I haven’t really. That’s out of my control, but I feel like right now, all I can do is what I’m doing and I’m putting in a lot of good work. I just need to trust that.”

There was better news, meanwhile, for Andy Murray who began his campaign at the Boss Open in Stuttgart with victory against Australia’s Christopher O’Connell.

The two-time Wimbledon champion lost in the semi-finals of the second-tier Challenger event in Surbiton last week and has headed to Germany to continue his grass-court season. Murray lost the first three games against the qualifier O’Connell but recovered strongly to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'We got married to have a big...'

A fan asked the coach Carlos Moyá if Rafael Nadal's team had listened to Patrick Mouratoglou and Moyá replied by stating that he only remembers those who support Nadal. During the clay season, Mouratoglou explained that Nadal likes to play a lot during the clay season and it would be difficult for him to prepare well for the clay season.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham#Wimbledon#Us Open#Retirement#Great Britain#Billie Jean King Cup
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

313K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy