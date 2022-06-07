ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas gas prices reach record of $4.60 per gallon, national average at $4.92

By Curt Lewis
 5 days ago

Texas gas prices have now reached a record average of $4.60 with Dallas, Tarrant and Ellis counties topping $4.70.

AAA Texas reports the state average a week ago was $4.24. A month ago it was $3.96 and one year ago it was $2.70.

The highest average in Texas is in the Panhandle where Roberts County drivers are paying $5 per gallon.

One of the biggest reasons for the increase is the cost of oil which is nearly $120, almost doubling from last August. This morning, West Texas Intermediate was trading at $119.18.

Dallas' city manager may be fired

Dallas could be looking for a new City Manager soon. Dallas’ mayor and City Council members have requested a meeting to discuss “performance of the City Manager including discipline or removal.”
