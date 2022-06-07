ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NM

Those affected by McBride Fire now eligible for D-SNAP

By Jessica Onsurez, Ruidoso News
Ruidoso News
Ruidoso News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAmU8_0g338NbN00

Residents of two Lincoln County zip codes who were affected by recent wildfires may be eligible for assistance under the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The program, also known as D-SNAP, allows for the purchase of food for one month for the affected household.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced June 6 that residents in Lincoln County, and four other counties - Colfax, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia - could apply between June 7 and June 13.

"We are thankful for our federal partners for providing New Mexicans with this assistance as they recover from the devastating impacts of these wildfires," said Lujan Grisham in a news release.

"Now, more New Mexicans can receive the support they need to feed their families as we work together to recover and rebuild."

Eligible applicants must live within the 88345 and 88312 zip codes in the county and show impact from the McBride Fire.

Eligibility is based on income, proof of damage or loss and lost or reduced income.

D-SNAP benefits are for those who would not normally be eligible for SNAP benefits.

Applications can be made by visiting Eastern New Mexico University, 709 Mechem Drive in Ruidoso between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com, @JussGREAT on Twitter at by phone at 575-628-5531.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, NM
City
San Miguel, NM
Ruidoso, NM
Government
City
Ruidoso, NM
City
Lincoln, NM
City
Mora, NM
Lincoln County, NM
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#New Mexicans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Ruidoso News

Ruidoso News

324
Followers
73
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest updates in news, entertainment, sports, and local life for Ruidoso and the surrounding area.

 http://ruidosonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy