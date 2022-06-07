Those affected by McBride Fire now eligible for D-SNAP

Residents of two Lincoln County zip codes who were affected by recent wildfires may be eligible for assistance under the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The program, also known as D-SNAP, allows for the purchase of food for one month for the affected household.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced June 6 that residents in Lincoln County, and four other counties - Colfax, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia - could apply between June 7 and June 13.

"We are thankful for our federal partners for providing New Mexicans with this assistance as they recover from the devastating impacts of these wildfires," said Lujan Grisham in a news release.

"Now, more New Mexicans can receive the support they need to feed their families as we work together to recover and rebuild."

Eligible applicants must live within the 88345 and 88312 zip codes in the county and show impact from the McBride Fire.

Eligibility is based on income, proof of damage or loss and lost or reduced income.

D-SNAP benefits are for those who would not normally be eligible for SNAP benefits.

Applications can be made by visiting Eastern New Mexico University, 709 Mechem Drive in Ruidoso between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

