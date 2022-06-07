ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three WIAA state track and field champions and a softball slugger: Vote for Oshkosh/Fond du Lac athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
 5 days ago

Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a player of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Fond du Lac girls track athlete Gianna Trotter won last week's poll with 62 votes out of 144 total.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Three WIAA state track and field champions and a softball slugger: Vote for Oshkosh/Fond du Lac athlete of the week

