NCAA's Power 36 Rankings: Preseason Love for Aggies?

A&M is looking to be a dark horse in the SEC after a surprising run to the conference championship last season

It might've felt like a season of shortcomings for Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball, but things are only looking up headed into 2022-2023.

Despite making it to the SEC Championship against Tennessee after suffering through an eight-game losing streak earlier in the season, A&M lost out on a chance to compete in March Madness. Settling for an NIT Tournament appearance, the Aggies fell 73-72 to Xavier in the final.

NCAA.com released its Power 36 rankings Thursday following the post-NBA Draft withdrawal deadline on June 1 and has Texas A&M ranked dead last at No. 36 - a preseason placement the Aggies will certainly take (if they even care about such things) given how last season went.

"The NIT runner-up should be back where it was a year ago — in the chase for an NCAA tournament bid," said college basketball analyst Andy Katz about A&M's ranking in the release.

The Aggies lost some key contributors in the backcourt this offseason, including leading scorer Quenton Jackson and guard Hassan Diarra . Jackson is testing the NBA Draft waters, while Diarra, who announced his transfer to UConn in May, played in all 40 games and had two game-winning 3-pointers last season.

But A&M coach Buzz Williams has already been retooling his roster after adding some much-needed transfer talent with the recent additions of Arkansas guard Khalen "KK" Robinson , Mississippi State guard Andersson Garcia , Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis, and Michigan State forward Julius Marble II.

