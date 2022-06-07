ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after the last one was made

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnFPd_0g336zCh00

DETROIT (AP) — Nineteen years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the U.S. government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998.

Goodyear’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since December of 2017. On Tuesday the agency posted documents on its website saying that it had pressured the company into a recall.

Documents say the tire tread can separate from the body, causing drivers to lose control and increasing the risk of a crash.

The agency began investigating the tires nearly five years ago after a judge ordered the release of Goodyear data that had been sealed under court orders and settlement agreements.

Lawsuits and safety advocates allege that the tires were designed for delivery trucks and not for recreational vehicles that travel at highway speeds. They allege that Goodyear kept the problems secret for years by settling cases and getting judges to seal records.

The tires were made from 1996 to 2003. The death and injury numbers were revealed in a 2018 information request letter to the Akron, Ohio, company. The agency did not specify how many people were killed in crashes involving the tires.

Messages were left seeking comment from Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Previously the company has said there is no safety defect with the tires.

Documents show that the safety agency sent Goodyear a letter requesting a recall of the 22.5-inch diameter tires on Feb. 22 of this year, and the company declined the request on March 8. But the documents show that Goodyear later agreed to the recall “to address concerns that some of these tires may still be in the marketplace or in use.”

NHTSA must hold a public hearing and then go to court to force a company to do a recall.

Goodyear will replace the tires with a newer model at no cost to RV owners. Owners of tires used on other vehicles can exchange them for $500.

Goodyear said the RV makers who used the tires are no longer in business, so it does not have access to registration data for the RVs with the faulty tires.

NHTSA issued a statement urging anyone who owns, rents or uses and RV or truck with 22.5-inch rims to make sure that G159 tires are not on the vehicles. “If their vehicle has these tires, they should have this recall completed as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Michael Brooks, acting executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said the Goodyear case is one that exposes every flaw in the system designed to keep unsafe tires and vehicles off the roads.

“Sealing off the documentation that there is a distinct threat to public safety should be against the law,” said Brooks, who added that several states have such laws.

He said NHTSA should have acted much sooner after getting a solid case from attorney David Kurtz in a lawsuit against Goodyear.

“I think that the documents that were handed to them at the beginning of the investigation were enough to reach a very quick conclusion,” said Brooks, whose organization sued to get an Arizona judge to release lawsuit documents against Goodyear.

Goodyear, he said, put up a huge fight. “There was a lot of cat-and-mouse going on with Goodyear on this issue,” Brooks said. “They’ve effectively drawn out this defect process so long that they’re not going to have to replace many tires, and that was the ultimate goal, to preserve profits.”

NHTSA’s statement did not address why it took more than five years for the agency to seek a recall in the case.

Goodyear said in documents filed with NHTSA that tread separations were caused by motorhome manufacturers inadequately specifying loads, as well as overloading and underinflation “common to the motorhome application.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
KX News

Bismarck poised to settle former officer’s defamation lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Bismarck City Commission will consider paying a former police officer $190,000 to settle her discrimination lawsuit. Media reports indicate the commission is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the settlement with Robyn Krile. The deal also would remove two letters of reprimand from her personnel file. Krile was […]
KX News

Driver identified in weekend Morton County crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name and status of the driver involved in a fatal car crash on June 11. Randy Spitzer, a Mandan resident, was traveling northwest down the exit ramp from Interstate 94 onto ND Highway 1806 in his Jeep Wrangler. While driving through the intersection of the highway, the […]
MORTON COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Tires#Vehicles#Goodyear Data
KX News

C02 pipeline debate spills into ND-GOP primary

Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions is now developing the $4.5 billion Midwest Carbon Express to capture C02 emissions from ethanol plants across the midwest. The approximately 2,000-mile pipeline would start in Iowa and expand to Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and end in North Dakota where the CO2 will be stored permanently underground. But, like many other […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KX News

A warm weekend with severe storm chances

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs returning to the upper 70s to lower 80s. A slight chance for showers with an isolated storm is possible. Tonight: A slight chance for storms with warm lows in the 50s and 60s. Saturday: Another warm day is ahead as many highs will warm to the low to mid-80s. A […]
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

North Dakota landfill OK’d for radioactive oilfield waste

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators approved a permit for a landfill near Williston that aims to become the state’s first to accept radioactive oilfield waste. Secure Energy Services, a Calgary, Alberta-based company, still must obtain a $1.125 million bond to dispose of radioactive material at its 13-Mile Landfill, which already accepts other types […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

US product recalls on pace for record high

Companies doing business in the United States are on pace to recall a record number of products this year, adding to consumer headaches already exacerbated by disruptions to supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic and global shipping woes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KX News

New activities at Point to Point Park in Medora

"Our goal has always been to connect people to Medora for positive, life-changing experiences," said Randy Hatzenbuhler, president of TRMF. "Point to Point Park is a terrific new way for families to make memories in this wonderful town."
MEDORA, ND
KX News

Pop-Up Food Truck Festival set for Bismarck June 17-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A “foodie’s delight” is planned for next week as the Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Festival gets underway for a three-day celebration. Nine mobile food vendors from around the state will literally circle their wagons in the Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse parking lot June 17-19. One of the event coordinators, 701 Food Truck […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy