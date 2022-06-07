ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle crash kills West Terre Haute resident

By Brandyn Benter
 5 days ago

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Vigo County.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office , the crash occurred at approximately 4:01 a.m. in the 3600 block of Old Paris Road in western Vigo County.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. That driver, Connie Hylman of West Terre Haute was pronounced dead at the scene.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

