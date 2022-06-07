Motorcycle crash kills West Terre Haute resident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Vigo County.
According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office , the crash occurred at approximately 4:01 a.m. in the 3600 block of Old Paris Road in western Vigo County.
Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. That driver, Connie Hylman of West Terre Haute was pronounced dead at the scene.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0