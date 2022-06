PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The forecast team at Arizona’s Family is calling a First Alert weather day on Monday due to high winds expected in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag Warning as the area is still under severe fire danger. These conditions are not good news for wildfire crews battling the Pipeline Fire that broke out Sunday north of Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO