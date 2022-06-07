ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs hosting ’11-on’ Nike high school football event

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are teaming up with Nike to host eight high school football teams for an “11-On” competition at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.

The event will take place on Friday, June 10, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. with different schools participating throughout the day.

  • Andover Central
  • Derby
  • Hutchinson
  • Lee’s Summit North
  • Maize
  • Pratt
  • Wichita East
  • Wichita Northwest
The Chiefs said the “11-On” competition would focus on building character, life skills, and team foundations.

The program will include multiple 7-on-7 games along with position-specific drills at alternating drill stations to work on skills and technique.

The tournament is free and open to the public.

Fans will have the chance to take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy, which will be on display during the tournament. The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission will also open an auction of autographed items from Chiefs players to raise money for families who were impacted by the recent tornado in Andover, Kansas.

The Chiefs Training Lab and USA Football will be organizing a free youth football clinic for children ages 5-14 from 12 to 5 p.m. Parents who are interested in having their children participate in the youth clinic are asked to fill out a waiver on the USA Football website.

Another “11-On” competition is scheduled in Topeka, Kansas, on June 24.

