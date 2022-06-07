ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Lawrenceburg Public Library Kicks Off Summer with Terrific Tuesdays, Reading Challenge

By Travis Thayer
eaglecountryonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Terrific Tuesday event happens this afternoon in Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Terrific Tuesdays are back!. Presented by the Lawrenceburg Public Library, Terrific Tuesday events will be held at Lawrenceburg Civic Park, the Lawrenceburg Public Library, and the North Dearborn Branch Library. There will be two...

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Public Library Court Yard

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Pat O'Neill Memorial Pool & Splash Park Opens Saturday

The opening of the pool was delayed by a repair project. City of Lawrenceburg photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Splish Splash your way to fun in the sun. The Pat O'Neill Memorial Pool & Splash Park is located at 305 W. Tate St. Lawrenceburg IN 47025. Pool & Splash Park Activity...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

PHOTOS: The Friendship State Bank in Batesville Celebrates Growth

New team members and added space bring growth to the Batesville branch. (Batesville, Ind.) - The Friendship State Bank recently welcomed new team members and added more space to its Batesville location. “The Batesville community has relied on Friendship for the past 14 years. It was time to make more...
eaglecountryonline.com

Bright Elementary School Welcomes New Principal

Michael Collier has spent his entire career as a 1st, 4th and 5th grade teacher. Michael Collier. Photo provided. (Bright, Ind.) - Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation is pleased to announce Mr. Michael Collier has been selected to be the new Principal at Bright Elementary School. Mr. Collier earned his Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Franklin College, and his Master’s degree in Educational Administration from Ball State University.
SUNMAN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Lawrenceburg, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Entertainment
eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora Redevelopment Commission Taking Proposals for Infill Housing

The RDC owns five lots on 5th and Market streets. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Aurora Redevelopment Commission is looking for prospective home builders and homeowners looking to build. A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued by the Aurora Redevelopment Commission (RDC) to aid in the selection of building...
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

EIAC Announces 2022 Softball All-Conference Team

Connersville's Sara Ruble and Franklin County's Brooke Stang are Co-MVPs. (Connersville, Ind.) – Twenty-one softball stars have been recognized for their terrific play this spring. The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference released the 2022 Softball All-Conference Team on Thursday. Conference champion Connersville (14-0) had the most all-conference selections with five,...
CONNERSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy