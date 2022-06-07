Rising: June 7, 2022

Elon Musk threatens to WALK AWAY from Twitter deal, alleges insufficient bot data

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk Elon Musk’s alleged threat to walk away from buying Twitter.

Ilya Shapiro DENOUNCES Georgetown U’s woke censorship, free speech threatened on campus: Robby Soave

Author of Supreme Disorder, and former senior lecturer at Georgetown University Law Center, Ilya Shapiro, breaks down his decision to resign from Georgetown University.

Kim Iversen: WHERE is Epstein’s client list? Elon Musk pushes DOJ to make names public

Kim Iversen questions why Jeffrey Epstein’s client list has still not been revealed.

Gas prices DOUBLE under Biden, average nearly $5 a gallon

Robby Soave and Briahna Joy Gray discuss the gas crisis as average costs per gallon reach almost $5 nationwide.

NY requires social media to MONITOR ‘hateful conduct,’ RAISES age to purchase semiautomatic weapons

Executive director at Ultra Violet, Shaunna Thomas, and GOP strategist, Melik Abdul, debate social media content moderation in light of last month’s past shootings.

WAPO’s Dave Weigel SUSPENDED without pay for a month for retweeting a joke

Robby Soave and Briahna Joy Gray break down the suspension of Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel over his retweet of a ‘sexist joke.’

Fmr ABC News President, accused of BURYING Epstein scandal, hired to produce Jan 6 PRIMETIME coverage

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the House January 6th committee’s decision to bring on former ABC News president James Goldston as an advisor for Thursday’s televised hearings.

Ben Shapiro DOMINATES Facebook, Pod Save host calls it ‘a problem for democracy’ on MSNBC

Robby Soave, Kim Iversen, and Briahna Joy Gray discuss conservative commentator Ben Shapiro dominating Facebook, and Fox news audience growing, with its rivals falling.